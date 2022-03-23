Katie Maloney Files for Divorce from Tom Schwartz a Week After Announcing Split

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney-Schwartz attend the Los Angeles special screening of Lionsgate's

Kevin Winter/Getty

Katie Maloney has filed for divorce from Tom Schwartz.

The 35-year-old reality star filed at the Los Angeles Superior Court Tuesday, PEOPLE confirms.

The Vanderpump Rules costars first announced their split on their respective Instagram accounts on March 15.

"I never thought I would have to make an announcement like this. But I feel it's important that I'm open about my life with you," Maloney, wrote. "After 12 years on an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship."

"Although we may be on different paths we will continue to love and support one another's happiness. Thank you for all the kind words and support," Maloney concluded her announcement, which was accompanied by a carousel of photos of the couple.

Schwartz, 39, also penned a heartfelt message on Instagram announcing their split.

"Well this sucks. How am I supposed to capture 12 years of love in a f–in canned Instagram caption," he began. "I'm not quite ready to use the 'D' word bc it's too painful. Yes my heart aches but I'll be ok.

"Fully respect Katie's decision and we've had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy," he wrote in part, adding that "we had some of the most blissful, romantic, fun times humanly possible over the course of our relationship" and that Maloney has "taught me so much about love & being a better partner."

Rumors of the breakup surfaced earlier in the week when Maloney was pictured on her Instagram without her wedding ring.

After their announcement, Maloney opened up about doing what is best for her.

During Dear Media's celebration for Women's History Month, Maloney said her "most empowering moment" was "choos[ing] myself, in any form."

"Accept and love myself and don't back down," she continued.

After calling Women's History Month "a reminder that women are powerful and have the ability to run the world," Maloney said the best advice she's ever received is, "If you're being true yourself you will never have any regrets," she said.

The former couple also spent time together following their announcement and dined at an outdoor patio table at Mister O's in Studio City, California, as seen in photographs obtained by TMZ. The TomTom restaurateur shared a photograph from the meetup, which Maloney reshared on her page. There, she wrote, "It's all good," alongside the image.

The now-exes were married in 2016, but didn't file the official paperwork to be legally wed until 2019.

TMZ was the first to report the news of the divorce filing.