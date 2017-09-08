Katie Holmes Makes Hilarious Faces Watching Venus Williams at US Open After Jamie Foxx PDA Photos

Katie Holmes is an extremely invested sports fan! The 38-year-old actress made a series of silly faces while watching Venus Williams take on fellow American Sloane Stephens at the US Open Tennis Championships on Thursday.

Holmes was spotted in the stands of the Arthur Ashe Stadium in NYC with some pals, getting intensely into the match.

MORE: Katie Holmes Steps Out for NYFW After Jamie Foxx PDA Pics -- See Her Stunning Look!

The Dawson’s Creek alum cheered, gasped, and looked stunned in several instances, wearing a grey blazer and denim button-down top. Williams eventually lost to Stephens.

View photos Photo: WireImage More

Holmes has always been candid about her love of sports. In March, she opened up to Jimmy Fallon about how passionate she gets in the stands.

“I’m a very intense fan no matter what, because I’m the youngest of five. So I used to go to all of my brothers and sisters’ games when I was little. I pray, I do rituals,” she said. “If I’m there, I’m not above yelling anything I want at that ref.”

It’s been a big week for Holmes, who all but confirmed her longtime rumored romance with Jamie Foxx after photos surfaced of the two holding hands on the beach in Malibu, California.

View photos Photo: WireImage More

WATCH: Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes Share Romantic PDA in Twilight Stroll on Malibu Beach -- See the Pics!

Shortly after the photos came out, Holmes stepped out with a big smile, looking stunning in green dress at New York Fashion Week, also on Thursday.

For more from the actress, watch the clip below!

Related Gallery

Related Articles