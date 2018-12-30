Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx Were Photographed Engaging in Some Very Rare, Very Steamy PDA on a Yacht in Miami

From Marie Claire

There are private celebrity couples and then there are private celebrity couples. On a scale of one to ten, where one is "coy in interviews" and ten is "we only see each other during clandestine rendezvous in a secret, sound-proof bunker," Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are probably an eight these days (but, to be clear, for years they were a solid ten, verging on an off-the-charts eleven).

People have been speculating that Holmes and Foxx were a thing for years, but they've only recently come out of their bunker and spent time together where other humans (and specifically humans with cameras and telephoto lenses and paparazzi photo agency contacts) can see them.

The mysterious pair is currently in Miami, where they're expected to ring in the New Year together. It's still unclear if any or all of their respective kids-Holmes' daughter Suri Cruise, 12, and Foxx's daughters, Corinne, 24, and Annalise, 9-are also along for the Florida vacay. What is clear, however, is that Holmes and Foxx are still definitely a thing and that they know how to do a romantic, luxury getaway right.

On Friday, Holmes and Foxx were spotted strolling around Miami, looking casual and happy, before their yacht ride:

View photos Photo credit: Splash News More

View photos Photo credit: Splash News More

Later, the couple set sail on a luxury superyacht (yeah, it's a thing-superyachts are, as you'd expect, even bigger and more luxurious than regular yachts and they are bonkers expensive, so even celebs tend to rent instead of buy) called the Utopia III, where they did the work of lowering the window covers themselves: