Katie Flood Reaches a Breaking Point With Tom Schwartz
Katie finds comfort in venting to Jason Cameron: “I’m not your f—king ex-wife.”
Katie finds comfort in venting to Jason Cameron: “I’m not your f—king ex-wife.”
Dan Devine is joined by Basketball Feelings author Katie Heindl, and the two of them go through some of their favorite emotional truths about the early part of this NBA season after discussing Jimmy Butler’s empathy and uniqueness.
In a dramatic turn of events late Friday, ex-Y Combinator president Sam Altman was fired as CEO of AI startup OpenAI, the company behind viral AI hits like ChatGPT, GPT-4 and DALL-E 3, by OpenAI's board of directors. Then, the company's longtime president and co-founder, Greg Brockman, resigned -- as did three senior OpenAI researchers. Do you work at OpenAI and know more about Sam Altman's departure?
A slowed-down version of Pharrell Williams' 2013 song "Happy" has inspired a TikTok trend that references shocking and iconic pop culture moments. The post What’s the ‘It might sound crazy what I’m ’bout to say’ TikTok trend? appeared first on In The Know.
The actress and mom opens up about her 9-year-old daughter and her love of nostalgic brands.
The best travel credit cards for your next Disney vacation maximize both your spending at Disney and at home when your Disney trip ends.
OpenAI's board of directors is reportedly in talks with Sam Altman, ex-Y Combinator president and an OpenAI co-founder, to return to OpenAI as CEO as soon as this week. Per Bloomberg, the board member (or members) and Altman are discussing a number of possible scenarios that could play out. In one, Altman would return as a director on a transitional board.
Streaming subscriptions are only getting more expensive, but Black Friday deals are bringing some of the prices down.
"You can go from being carefree to being worried and stressed," Gomez says of the highs and lows of competing on "Dancing With the Stars."
This flowy beauty has won the hearts of more than 2,500 shoppers — and it's over 50% off.
The driver of a Tesla Model X lost control, hit several stationary objects, flew over a pool, and crashed into a kitchen. No one was injured.