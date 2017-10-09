    Kathy Griffin Wears Trump Mask, Flips Bird in Stand-up Return

    Kathy Griffin at the Best in Drag Show 2017 at Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles on October 8, 2017. (Photo: Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

    Kathy Griffin is picking up right where she left off — rocking a Donald Trump mask onstage … although this was not bloody.

    Kathy did her first stand-up gig since the infamous photo shoot with the severed Trump head, and made a daring entrance … wearing a Trump mask with middle fingers blazing. She also took a knee and raised her fist during an AIDS fundraiser Sunday night at L.A.’s Orpheum Theatre.


    Kathy talked a little bit about the fallout from the Tyler Shields photo shoot but mostly directed her wrath at Harvey Weinstein.

    It’s like she never left…



