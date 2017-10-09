Kathy Griffin Wears Trump Mask, Flips Bird in Stand-up Return

Kathy Griffin at the Best in Drag Show 2017 at Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles on October 8, 2017. (Photo: Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Kathy Griffin is picking up right where she left off — rocking a Donald Trump mask onstage … although this was not bloody.

Kathy did her first stand-up gig since the infamous photo shoot with the severed Trump head, and made a daring entrance … wearing a Trump mask with middle fingers blazing. She also took a knee and raised her fist during an AIDS fundraiser Sunday night at L.A.’s Orpheum Theatre.

Making first public appearance, @kathygriffin takes stage at LA drag show wearing @realDonaldTrump mask, waving middle fingers in air. #BIDS pic.twitter.com/55QHdifqwP — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) October 9, 2017





Kathy talked a little bit about the fallout from the Tyler Shields photo shoot but mostly directed her wrath at Harvey Weinstein.

It’s like she never left…

While making light of death threats, @kathygriffin addresses Harvey Weinstein story; uses word rapist, says “they’re everywhere” in H’wood pic.twitter.com/ll6DOvC2Cc — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) October 9, 2017









More from TMZ: