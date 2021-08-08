Kathy Griffin Speaks in First Video Update Since Lung Surgery, Receives Outpouring of Love: 'Praying for You'

Kathy griffin

Kathy Griffin is on the mend after having a part of her left lung removed.

Speaking on camera for the first time since the surgery, the 60-year-old comedian said she intends to offer a behind-the-scenes look at her recovery from the procedure in her latest Instagram post on Saturday.

"My voice is like, really hoarse and I don't want to scare people," she joked in the clip, noting she hasn't lost one of her best assets.

"I'm laughing, it's just even that notion [is funny]," Griffin added. "For some reason, I'm laughing at everything now. And if it's horrible, I laugh way more!"

Griffin received an outpouring of support from her famous friends in the comments.

"U got this kath !!! ❤️❤️❤️," wrote fellow comedian Rosie O'Donnell, while Ross Mathews chimed in with, "Love seeing you smile!!!"

"We are praying for you love you!!!!!! ❤️🙏," shared Kris Jenner, as Rosanna Arquette added, "Love you so. 👏 proud of you friend."

On Monday, Griffin announced in a statement on social media that she was scheduled to undergo surgery to have a portion of her left lung removed due to cancer. The comedian stated she "never smoked" before her diagnosis.

"The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung," she noted in the statement. "Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing. I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less."

Kathy Griffin

Nightline

Two days after the procedure, Griffin candidly updated her fans on her status and the beginning of her recovery.

"To be honest, this cancer surgery was a little more than I had anticipated. Tonight will be my first night without any narcotic pain killers. Hello Tylenol, my new best friend!" she wrote Wednesday on Instagram. "The last time I was in a hospital was in June 2020 when I tried to take my own life and overdosed on prescription pills."

"With over a year clean and drug free, I now know I can do this and anything I want without those devil pills," she added. "Y'know what? I fear drugs and addiction more than I fear cancer. So, I think I'll be ok."

Kathy griffin

Kathy griffin/ twitter Kathy Griffin

"Home from the hospital and greeted by my board certified medical PAWfessional recovery pack," Griffin quipped in the post that featured a video of her four dogs excitedly celebrating her return on Friday.

In Monday's original update, she assured her followers that she will be "just fine." She also encouraged them to stay current with their medical checkups and get vaccinated against COVID-19, which she said could have made her diagnosis "even more serious."

"It's been a helluva 4 years, trying to get back to work, making you guys laugh and entertaining you, but I'm gonna be just fine," Griffin wrote. "Of course I am fully vaccinated for Covid. The consequences for being unvaccinated would have been even more serious. Please stay up to date on your medical check ups. It'll save your life. XXOO, KG"