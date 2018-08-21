    Kathy Griffin goes topless to celebrate Paul Manafort and Michael Cohen news: See more celeb reactions

    Kathy Griffin, Chris Evans, and Cher. (Photo: Getty Images)

    Kathy Griffin is celebrating news of Paul Manafort’s guilty verdict and Michael Cohen’s guilty plea … by dancing topless. The comedian shared a video on Twitter of her shakin’ her stuff.

    Griffin was in an especially expressive mood Tuesday.

    After news broke of Cohen describing in court how he violated campaign finance laws “in coordination with and at the direction of a federal candidate for office,” she exclaimed: “HOLY F*** BALLS.”

    And she added:

    Of course, Griffin wasn’t the only celebrity to take to Twitter to comment on Tuesday’s news and its potential impact on President Trump. Cher said she was “so excited” about Manafort’s guilty verdict.

    Chelsea Handler also had a few things to say.

    Chris Evans, an ardent Trump critic, simply tweeted “Wow.”

    Here are some other reactions from celebs that lit up the internet:

    The only person not tweeting about the breaking news? Trump. He skirted the issue Tuesday evening, promoting his rally instead.

    Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: