Kathy Griffin goes topless to celebrate Paul Manafort and Michael Cohen news: See more celeb reactions

Kathy Griffin is celebrating news of Paul Manafort’s guilty verdict and Michael Cohen’s guilty plea … by dancing topless. The comedian shared a video on Twitter of her shakin’ her stuff.

Celebrating the Manafort and Cohen verdicts…topless, naturally pic.twitter.com/o0AO7rXFHb — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) August 21, 2018

Griffin was in an especially expressive mood Tuesday.

MANAFORT VERDICT: GUILTY ON 8 COUNTS!!!!! — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) August 21, 2018

After news broke of Cohen describing in court how he violated campaign finance laws “in coordination with and at the direction of a federal candidate for office,” she exclaimed: “HOLY F*** BALLS.”

And she added:

Of course, Griffin wasn’t the only celebrity to take to Twitter to comment on Tuesday’s news and its potential impact on President Trump. Cher said she was “so excited” about Manafort’s guilty verdict.

I’m So excited about Paul Manafort’s Guiltily

Verdict I Could 💃🏻 &🥂‼

🎂 — Cher (@cher) August 21, 2018

Chelsea Handler also had a few things to say.

This is how I feel about today’s news. pic.twitter.com/tDS6HOI9PM — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) August 21, 2018

Imagine if Michael Cohen, Paul Manafort, and Donald Trump were all in the same prison. That would be the best season of The Apprentice ever. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) August 21, 2018

Chris Evans, an ardent Trump critic, simply tweeted “Wow.”

Wow. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 21, 2018

Here are some other reactions from celebs that lit up the internet:

Oh Lucy, you have some splaning to do! https://t.co/WNVncE8VIn — Chaz Bono (@ChazBono) August 21, 2018

Well, well, well. What have we here? It’s a nice day to say SCREW YOU to Trump. https://t.co/hNU5rfXqft — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 21, 2018

When I first saw House of Cards on @netflix I thought it was improbable fiction… — Dan Rather (@DanRather) August 21, 2018

The only person not tweeting about the breaking news? Trump. He skirted the issue Tuesday evening, promoting his rally instead.

Just landed in West Virginia. Big crowd, looking forward to seeing everyone soon! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 21, 2018

