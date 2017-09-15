Kathy Griffin's Sister Joyce Dies After Cancer Battle

The 56-year-old comedian revealed that her sister died 'peacefully' on Friday.

Kathy Griffin is mourning the death of her sister, Joyce.

The 56-year-old comedian took to Twitter on Friday to reveal that her sister died of cancer the night before.

"My sister Joyce passed away peacefully last night. Check out this beautiful moment," Griffin wrote alongside a video of Joyce enjoying a musical performance from her hospital bed, before encouraging her followers to donate to the American Cancer Society.

"This is where she always wanted to be... & now she's having a Mai Tai on the beach in heaven," read a message at the end of the video.

RELATED: Kathy Griffin Shaves Off Entire Head in Honor of Cancer-Stricken Sister

Griffin shaved her head in solidarity with Joyce in July. Her brother, Gary, also died of cancer in 2014. Watch below.

Related Gallery

Related Articles