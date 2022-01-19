Kathy Griffin on Andy Cohen: 'This is a guy that I think kind of wanted to be me'

Time has not healed all wounds for Kathy Griffin.

The 61-year-old comedian sat down with the New York Times for a conversation about life since May 2017, when her whole world changed because of that infamous Trump photo. But one thing that hasn't changed is Griffin's stance on Andy Cohen: she still doesn't like him.

Cohen replaced Griffin as co-host of CNN's New Year's Eve special alongside Anderson Cooper in 2017, but their feud started years before that. The comic tells the Times, "This is a guy that I think kind of wanted to be me." Griffin likened Cohen to Eve Harrington, the ruthless antagonist from All About Eve who tries to steal the career of her idol.

"And now he's halfway there," Griffin adds.

Yahoo Entertainment contacted a Cohen rep for comment but did not immediately receive a response. When reached by the Times, a Bravo publicist pointed to a 2018 interview he gave to Howard Stern.

Kathy Griffin, here with Andy Cohen in 2012, takes a jab at the Watch What Happens Live! host. (Photo: Getty Images)

"I got the job that she had on CNN, I'm on Bravo all these hours, I get it," Cohen said at the time. "So, hate me. I'll be that guy for you, if it makes you happy and gives you peace. I'm just not going to take it on."

Griffin's reality show, My Life on the D List, aired on Bravo from 2005 to 2010. Cohen served as Bravo's executive vice president of development and talent before moving in front of the camera. Griffin previously called Cohen "one of the worst bosses I ever had," telling People he "treated me like a dog."

Griffin admits she "hate-watched" CNN's New Year's Eve show, with a very spirited Cohen, a few weeks ago. The Watch What Happens Live host was trending on Twitter for being "overserved" and ripping Bill DeBlasio, who was serving his final day as mayor of New York.

"Watching Mayor de Blasio do his victory lap dance after four years of the crappiest term as the mayor of New York, the only thing that Democrats and Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been," Cohen declared. "So sayonara, sucka!"

CNN issued a statement in support of Cohen noting he'll be back next year. Griffin tells the Times she found the network's statement irritating, but not surprising. "Apples to apples," she says, noting how Cohen made a political statement just like she did in 2017.

"I wasn't canceled," Griffin adds. "I was erased."

Cohen hasn't publicly addressed Griffin's remarks. Instead, he's celebrating some good news on Wednesday as Watch What Happens Live has been renewed through 2023 on Bravo.

