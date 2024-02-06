Kathryn Newton Fangirled Meeting Cole Sprouse & Dylan Sprouse At Age 7

"I'm lucky enough to be one of the people that got a picture with the Sprouse twins!" "Lisa Frankenstein" star Kathryn Newton reveals the first time she met her co-star Cole Sprouse was when she asked him for a picture with his brother Dylan when she was 7. The co-stars also dish on their photoshoot featuring Kathryn's three poodles, which they credit as a precursor to working together on the film. Tune in today for more fun with Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse.

