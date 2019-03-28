Kathie Lee Gifford Says She’s Ready to Date Again After Husband Frank Gifford’s Death in 2015

Nearly four years after Kathie Lee Gifford said goodbye to her husband Frank Gifford, she’s open to romance again.

“I had a great love,” Gifford, 65, tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue (on stands Friday) about Frank, who died in August 2015 at age 84. “How many people have great love?”

Over the course of their nearly 30-year marriage (they wed in 1986), Gifford and Frank welcomed two children: Cody, 29, and Cassidy, 25.

Now that her time at the Today show is coming to an end, and her son and daughter are living across the country in Los Angeles, the mother of two is ready to embrace her new chapter of life — including dating.

“I had a friend of mine who asked me a couple of years ago after Frank passed, he said, ‘Sorry, I guess Frank was the love of your life, right?’ … And I said ‘so far.’ I was kind of surprised by my answer because it was like optimistic, so far,” says Gifford.

“Love can happen at any time,” she shares. “And then he said, ‘I’ve never had a love like that in my life.’ I said, ‘Not yet. I have, but that doesn’t mean I can’t have another one.’ And he hasn’t, but that doesn’t mean he won’t.”

While Gifford is making herself available to the dating scene — “I’ve only had one date in three-and-a-half years,” she says — she isn’t rushing love.