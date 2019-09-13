Katherine Schwarzenegger Says She's 'Lucky' to Be Married to Chris Pratt: 'I Feel Blessed'

Katherine Schwarzenegger is still over the moon three months after marrying husband Chris Pratt.

Schwarzenegger, 29, told Extra “the whole experience” of their wedding was memorable while volunteering at the NKLA adoption center.

“I think most importantly that I’m lucky enough to be married to an incredible man, [and] just be happy,” she said.

Schwarzenegger added, “I feel really blessed.”

The couple married on June 8 at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California after a year of dating and jetted off on a Hawaiian honeymoon two weeks later.

“They looked totally in love,” an onlooker told PEOPLE at the time.

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic More

Last month, Pratt, 40, told Entertainment Tonight he also considered himself “lucky.”

“God is good. I feel really good, really blessed,” he said of married life. “Everything is great.”

Since tying the knot, they’ve been spotted on a number of date nights, including a romantic outing in August at Mastro’s Ocean Club in Malibu, and have spent time at the gym and with Pratt’s 7-year-old son Jack.

The actor and the lifestyle blogger were engaged in January after meeting last year at church.

“There’s a lot of kismet, a lot of connection, but that is where we met,” Pratt confirmed to Extra in July.

Their shared faith has been an important factor in the relationship from the beginning, with a source previously telling PEOPLE that Pratt was initially attracted to Schwarzenegger’s strong spirituality.

“They’re very compatible and have a lot in common,” said the source. “Family is very important to both of them, as well as their spirituality.”

As for what’s next, a source told PEOPLE after the wedding that the two were eagerly awaiting parenthood, and want to “expand their family as soon as possible.”