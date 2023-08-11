Katharine McPhee Rushes Home & Misses 2 Shows With David Foster Amid 'Horrible Tragedy' In Family

Katharine McPhee announced she will be missing two shows with her husband, David Foster, due to a family emergency. On Friday, the "American Idol" alum took to Instagram to share a heartbreaking message to her fans in Indonesia. "Dearest Jakarta fans, It's with heavy heart I announce I have to miss our final 2 shows of our Asia run. David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us needs to get back home to our family," she explained. "Please know how sorry I am and how much I wish to return one day and perform for you all. Love, Katharine." The 39-year-old did not say what happened, or who was involved in the tragic event, but according to David Foster's website, Friday and Saturday's shows at the Sentul International Convention Centre have not been cancelled as he finishes his David Foster & Friends Asia Tour 2023. The couple are parents to 2-year-old Rennie, and David also has five adult daughters from previous relationships.

