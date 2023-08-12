Katharine McPhee leaves tour with David Foster early after reported death of her family nanny

Katharine McPhee and David Foster’s nanny has died, according to Entertainment Tonight. No cause of death for McPhee and Foster’s nanny has been shared, per ET.

While McPhee and Foster have not spoken publicly about the death of their nanny, the American Idol alum announced that she and Foster were experiencing a “horrible tragedy” on social media. The couple, who married in June 2019 after years of friendship, share daughter Rennie, 2.

On Friday, McPhee took to Instagram to share that she would be exiting her and her husband’s tour in Asia, writing, “Dearest Jakarta fans, it is with a heavy heart I announce I have to miss our final 2 shows of our Asia run. David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us needs to get back home to our family."

“Please know how sorry I am and how much I wish to return one day and perform for you all,” the Smash actress concluded the post.

Friends and followers sent McPhee and her family well wishes in the comments section of her post. Linda Thompson, Foster’s ex-wife, wrote, “Sending you and David love, & hoping that everything is OK.” Amanda Kloots shared, “Sending you loads of love. I’m thinking of you guys.” Nicole Sherzinger added, “Sending my love and prayers for your family.”

Foster will stay behind and perform his final show of his Hitman Asia tour on Saturday in the Indonesian capital. He will be joined by Michael Bolton, Loren Allred, Peabo Bryson, and Raisa.

Earlier this month, McPhee shared an Instagram post expressing her joy over the then soon-to-begin tour of Asia. She captioned a post featuring highlights of the show, "SINGAPORE! I’m so excited to come see you guys for the first time! Get your tickets now."

Yahoo News reached out to representatives for both McPhee and Foster and have not heard back at this time.