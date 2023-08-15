Katharine McPhee & David Foster's Nanny's Cause of Death Revealed (Reports)
Katharine McPhee and David Foster's nanny cause of death has reportedly been revealed. On Tuesday, LAPD announced that a 55-year-old woman sustained fatal injuries after an 84-year-old woman crashed her car into a Toyota dealership in Mission Hills, California, and collided with a customer and two employees. The two employees were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital, but the 55-year-old customer was pronounced deceased at the hospital. According to multiple outlets, the late customer was Katharine and David's son Rennie's nanny. Access Hollywood has reached out for comment.