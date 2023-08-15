Katharine McPhee & David Foster's Nanny's Cause of Death Revealed (Reports)

Katharine McPhee and David Foster's nanny cause of death has reportedly been revealed. On Tuesday, LAPD announced that a 55-year-old woman sustained fatal injuries after an 84-year-old woman crashed her car into a Toyota dealership in Mission Hills, California, and collided with a customer and two employees. The two employees were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital, but the 55-year-old customer was pronounced deceased at the hospital. According to multiple outlets, the late customer was Katharine and David's son Rennie's nanny. Access Hollywood has reached out for comment.

View comments