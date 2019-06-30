Katharine McPhee Cuddles Up to New Husband David Foster While Honeymooning in Italy

Katharine McPhee and David Foster are off to Italy!

Two days after tying the knot in London, McPhee, 35, and Foster, 60, kicked off their romantic honeymoon.

Sharing a glimpse into their romantic trip on Sunday, the American Idol alum — who has already changed her name on social media to Katharine Foster — posted a shot of the two lovebirds cozying up together while enjoying a meal at an Italian restaurant located on the Amalfi coast.

During a boat ride earlier in the day, she also posted a short clip of the pair’s picturesque surroundings while the classic love song “That’s Amore” could be heard playing in the background.

(L-R) Katharine McPhee and David Foster | Katharine Mcphee/Instagram More

Katharine Mcphee/Instagram More

Both Foster and McPhee have given fans a sneak peek of their special day, including the gorgeous dress the actress walked down the aisle in.

On Saturday, Foster posted a sweet behind-the-scenes photo that appeared to be taken after the couple said their “I do’s.”

In the shot, McPhee could be seen riding in a car while wearing her custom Zac Posen wedding gown and gazing lovingly at her new husband.

“🎼I’m in the best seat ever!” Foster captioned the snapshot.

Giving the candid photo her seal of approval, McPhee commented on the image with a red heart emoji, writing, “1st like.”

Katharine McPhee | Katherine Mcphee/Instagram More