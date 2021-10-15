'The Conners' star Katey Sagal recovering after being struck by a car

Katey Sagal has reportedly been hospitalized. (Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

Katey Sagal was hit by a car while walking across a Los Angeles street on Thursday. As first reported by TMZ, The Conners actress was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where she was treated and continued to recover on Friday,

Sagal, whose long list of credits also include Sons of Anarchy, Rebel, Married with Children, 8 Simple Rules and Futurama, was "going to be fine" and was expected to go home within hours, a source close to her told Yahoo Entertainment.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Sagal had been hit at a crosswalk at 11:40 a.m., as a driver at the wheel of a Tesla made a left turn. No arrests were made or citations issued, but the investigation continues.

Sagal, 67, has been married to Kurt Sutter, the executive producer of Sons of Anarchy, since 2004. Following the TMZ report, he made a dig at Harvey Levin, the website's founder: "Must have been a slow news day at TMZ," he wrote. "Police told us it was Harvey Levin driving the Tesla."

Must have been a slow news day at TMZ. Police told us it was Harvey Levin driving the Tesla. https://t.co/NcVRd6nCSB — kurt sutter (@sutterink) October 15, 2021

Sutter and Sagal, who's also a singer, share a teenage daughter. Sagal has two adult children from a previous marriage.

In an October 2012 interview with NPR's Terry Gross on Fresh Air, Sagal described how her husband created her Anarchy character, the gritty Gemma Teller Morrow, for which she won a Golden Globe award in 2011.

"If you asked him, what he would tell you probably is when he came into my life, I already had two children, and he's their stepparent, and I was very protective of my children," Sagal said. "He hadn't been around that kind of energy quite so much, so I think that's what was the springboard for Gemma. It was not so much the heinous things she does; it was that at her core, her motivation is her children, is her child. At any cost, she will protect him and her club."

On The Conners, Sagal plays Louise, who married John Goodman's character, Dan, on Wednesday's episode.