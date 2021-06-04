Kate Winslet says it took her 'almost 2 years' to go back to her natural blonde hair after dying it red for 'Titanic'

Kate Winslet dyed her hair red for her role in 1997's "Titanic." Paramount Pictures/CBS via Getty Images and Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Kate Winslet revealed it took her "almost two years" to return to her natural hair after "Titanic."

"I hadn't counted on how hard it would be to go back to my natural hair color," she told Elle.

Winslet is a natural blonde, but dyed her hair red for her role as Rose in the 1997 drama.

Kate Winslet revealed in a new interview that it took her "almost two years" to return to her natural hair color after dying it for her role as Rose in "Titanic."

"Rose was never described as having red hair, and I remember the first conversation with [director] Jim Cameron about her hair color," Winslet told Elle.

"He asked, 'How would you feel if we did something really bold with her hair?'" the "Mare of Easttown" star recalled. "He wanted it to be red, but an intense, unusual red, and I was very excited about that."

However, she didn't realize it'd take so long to revert back to blonde afterward.

"I hadn't counted on how hard it would be to go back to my natural hair color after filming," she said.

The actress also said that it was tricky keeping her naturally straight hair in Rose's signature wavy style while filming the 1997 drama.

"My hair isn't naturally wavy, so it had to be curled every day and was impossible to maintain because there was water all around us," Winslet said. "We were filming in a series of tanks, so the water was always in the air, and it would create a problem for everybody's hair."

Kate Winslet as Rose DeWitt Bukater in "Titanic" 20th Century Fox

Winslet's role in the historical drama opposite Leonardo DiCaprio catapulted her to fame, and remains one of her most well-known roles to date.

But the actress revealed earlier this year that the tremendous amount of media attention she experienced after the film led her to feel "bullied."

Winslet, who was only 21 when "Titanic" was released, spoke of this intense experience with Marc Maron on his podcast "WTF With Marc Maron.", saying she went into "self-protective mode" as soon as the hit movie came out.

"It was like night and day from one day to the next. I was subject to a lot of personal physical scrutiny, I was criticized a lot and the British press were quite unkind to me. I felt bullied if I'm honest," Winslet said.

"I remember thinking, 'this is horrible and I hope it passes' - it did definitely pass but it made me realize that, if that's what being famous was, I was not ready to be famous, thank you, no, definitely not."

