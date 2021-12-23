Kate Winslet on missing 'close friend' Leonardo DiCaprio during pandemic: 'We're bonded for life'

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio at the Oscars together in 2016. (Photo: Reuters)

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio privately reconnected in Los Angeles recently for the first time in three years — and it sounds like the reunion was emotional.

The actors, who met filming 1997's Titanic and shared the screen again for 2008's Revolutionary Road, haven't seen each other due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Winslet, she "couldn't stop crying" when she hung out with her friend again.

"I've known him for half my life! It's not as if I've found myself in New York or he's been in London and there's been a chance to have dinner or grab a coffee and a catchup. We haven't been able to leave our countries," she told The Guardian. "Like so many friendships globally, we've missed each other because of COVID. He's my friend, my really close friend. We're bonded for life."

The Oscar-winning actress was apparently shocked when she realized how long she's known DiCaprio.

"Do you know Leo just turned 47?" she asked. "I turned 21 on [Titanic], and Leo turned 22."

The journalist told Winslet a story about how he interviewed DiCaprio back then and that the actor complained about Titanic's taxing production. Winslet let out "a raucous laugh."

"I remember! I remember that he was [miserable]! It wasn't pleasant for any of us, but we were all in it together. Though he had way more days off than I ever bloody did," she quipped. "I guess I was raised to be grateful and just get on with it. I didn't feel it was my right to be miserable, and if I was miserable I certainly would not have let a journalist know."

Winslet laughed again, "There is no way I would have let that slip!"