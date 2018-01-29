Kate Winslet Has ‘Bitter Regrets’ About Working With ‘Men of Power’ (Video)

Kate Winslet says she has some “bitter regrets” about working with certain filmmakers and “men of power,” without naming any names.

Winslet accepted an award at the London Critics’ Circle film awards on Sunday when she spoke about her “poor decisions” of working with “individuals with whom I wish I had not.”

“There are directors, producers and men of power who have for decades been awarded and applauded for their highly regarded work by both this industry and moviegoers alike,” Winslet said, according to The Telegraph. “As women around the world and from all walks of life marched last weekend, once again joining together to speak out about harassment, exploitation and abuse, I realized that I wouldn’t be able to stand here this evening, and keep to myself some bitter regrets that I have at poor decisions to work with individuals with whom I wish I had not.”

She continued, “It has become clear to me that by not saying anything, I might be adding to the anguish of many courageous women and men. Sexual abuse is a crime. While it rests with the rule of law to pass judgment, it lies with all of us to listen to the smallest of voices and to never stop listening.”

Winslet has starred in films by Woody Allen and movies produced by Harvey Weinstein, both of whom have been accused of sexual harassment and abuse. Winslet won an Oscar for her performance in Weinstein’s “The Reader,” and most recently shot Allen’s “Wonder Wheel.”

In September, the actress told The New York Times, “I didn’t know Woody and I don’t know anything about that family. As the actor in the film, you just have to step away and say, I don’t know anything, really, and whether any of it is true or false. Having thought it all through, you put it to one side and just work with the person. Woody Allen is an incredible director. So is Roman Polanski. I had an extraordinary working experience with both of those men, and that’s the truth.”

Allen’s daughter Dylan Farrow has repeated her accusations of sexual assault against Allen in recent months. Earlier this month, Farrow spoke to Gayle King on “CBS This Morning,” where she spoke in graphic detail about a sexual assault she said she suffered at the hands of Allen when she was 7 years old.

Allen was investigated in 1992 for the alleged abuse of Farrow, but was never charged. Allen has denied the accusations as an invention of Farrow’s mother, actress Mia Farrow, but they were brought back to the public’s attention when Farrow detailed her experience in an open letter in the New York Times in 2014.

Last month, she published a new op-ed in the Los Angeles Times, in which she called out Winslet, Blake Lively, and Greta Gerwig for working with Allen amidst the accusations. Gerwig has since said she regrets having worked with the Oscar-winning film auteur.

See video of Winslet’s speech below.

