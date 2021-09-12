Kate Quigley Issues Statement After Surviving Suspected Group Overdose That Killed 3: 'Shocked and Devastated'

Kate Quigley poses during her appearance at The Ice House Comedy Club on March 31, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Michael Schwartz/WireImage Kate Quigley

Comedian Kate Quigley has opened up about her grieving process after surviving a suspected accidental group fentanyl overdose that killed three people.

Quigley, 39, revealed on Saturday night that she had been released from the hospital and "finally had the time & clarity to put my feelings on paper."

"Thank you to everyone who reached out to me over the past week," she began her Twitter statement. "I feel overwhelmed by the outpouring of kind messages and am incredibly grateful to be surrounded by a strong community of friends, family, colleagues, and fans who have offered their support during this time; and to the team of paramedics, nurses, and doctors who saved my life."

Quigley was rushed to the hospital last Saturday morning after she and fellow comedians Fuquan "Fu" Johnson and Enrico Colangeli and friend Natalie Williamson suffered accidental overdoses after allegedly using cocaine that had been laced with fentanyl at a party in Venice, California, according to TMZ.

Hi guys. Upon being released from the hospital, I've finally had the time & clarity to put my feelings on paper. Mean this from the bottom of my heart. ♥ pic.twitter.com/n6cPPPWNyU — KᗩTE ᑫᑌIGᒪEY (@KateQFunny) September 11, 2021

"I am still shocked & devastated by the loss of my friends Fu, Rico, and Natalie," Quigley continued in her statement. "Words cannot describe the pain I am feeling & I will be changed forever by their passings."

The comedian went on to memorialize her friends — who were identified last week by the Los Angeles County coroner's office, the Los Angeles Times reported at the time.

"Fu was a generous, loving soul. He was hilarious, supportive and incredibly authentic with the most infectious spirit. Rico was always filled with enthusiasm & Natalie was so kind and endearing," Quigley shared. "They each made an indelible mark on my life and the lives of their loved ones. I will miss them."

She continued, "My heart goes out to their friends and family, and I ask that you keep them in your thoughts."

The comedian advised fans to "tell your people that you love them every day."

Kate Quigley and Fuquan Johnson

getty (2) Kate Quigley, Fuquan Johnson

"Stay safe. And please don't take this life for granted. I did, and I never will again," Quigley vowed in conclusion.

On Thursday, she briefly addressed fans and said she is "still healing physically & mentally," but noted that the positive messages were "helping."

Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson Officer Mike Lopez told the Los Angeles Times that there "was no indication of foul play" in the incident involving the four friends.

The LAPD had no comment when reached by PEOPLE Thursday.

Enrico Colangeli

Enrico Colangeli/instagram Enrico Colangeli

A memorial for comedians Johnson, 42, and Colangeli, 48, will be held at North Hollywood's Ha Ha Comedy Club where they performed, according to CBS Los Angeles.

"RIP to these legends," the club wrote in an Instagram post of the marquee.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.