Kate Moss recalls Johnny Depp gifting her a diamond necklace he had hidden in 'the crack of his a**'

Kate Moss wearing a necklace gifted by Johnny Depp to the CFDA Awards in 1995. (Photo: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Not all presents come in pretty boxes with colorful bows — like the time Johnny Depp gifted Kate Moss a diamond necklace that he pulled out of his bum.

While reviewing over some of her famous looks with Vogue, the 48-year-old British supermodel told a truly unforgettable story about a gift from ex Johnny Depp. It stemmed from what she wore to the 1995 CFDA Fashion Awards — a white John Galliano dress along with a standout sparkling necklace which was given to her by the Pirates of the Caribbean star, whom she dated between 1994 and 1998.

"That diamond necklace Johnny gave me," Moss said proudly. "They were the first diamonds I ever owned."

She then launched into the dirty details of how they were gifted.

"He pulled them out of the crack of his ass," she offered. "We were going out for dinner and he said, 'I've got something in my bum,'" demonstrating how he put his hand into the back of his pants. "'Can you have a look?' I was like: 'What?' I put my hand down his trousers and I pulled out a diamond necklace. That diamond necklace."

Moss continued on talking about her iconic fashion moments — as if viewers didn't just stop the video at that point to say, "Come again?" and listen a few more times to try and confirm what she said.

She spoke to the fashion outlet right after she testified on Depp's behalf in his Virginia defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, which concluded on June 1. She said "peace and courage" were behind her testimony. "I was glad I did it. Had to be done," she said.

Moss was called as rebuttal witness by Depp's legal team in May to quashed a rumor, referenced by Heard in testimony, that the actor abused Moss during the pair's relationship in the '90s. Appearing virtually, Moss recounted the alleged incident at the Goldeneye Resort in Jamaica, explaining that what actually happened was she slid down stairs that were wet from a rainstorm and hurt her back. Depp, who was already outside, heard her scream and "came running back to help me." She said he carried her to their room "and got me medical attention." Moss, who had never testified in any trial previously, noted that Depp "never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs" during their time together.

Johnny Depp and Kate Moss together in 1995. (Photo: AP Photo/Rhonda Birnbaum, File)

Days after testifying, Moss was spotted leaving Depp's performance at London's Royal Albert Hall. Moss told BBC Radio 4 program Desert Islands Discs the following month that she testified for Depp because, "I believe in the truth and I believe in fairness and justice. I know the truth about Johnny. I know he never kicked me down the stairs. I had to say that truth."

Depp won his defamation suit against Heard, who he said made defamatory statements about him in her op-ed about surviving sexual and domestic violence. Heard, who countersued for defamation over remarks Depp's attorney made about her, won just one of three counterclaims against the actor.

Depp listens as his former girlfriend Kate Moss testifies remotely during his Depp's defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard on May 25, 2022. (Photo: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN / POOL / AFP)

Moss and Depp were one of the most buzzed about couples of the '90s. She previously said her heart was broken after they broke up.

"There’s nobody that's ever really been able to take care of me," she told Vanity Fair in 2012. "Johnny did for a bit. I believed what he said. Like if I said, 'What do I do?' he'd tell me. And that's what I missed when I left. I really lost that gauge of somebody I could trust. Nightmare. Years and years of crying. Oh, the tears!"

Depp told Hello! magazine six years later, "I have never got that emotional over a woman before," once allegedly trashing a NYC hotel room after a dispute. "I have been so stupid because we had so much going for our relationship. I’m the one who has to take responsibility for what happened – I was difficult to get on with, I let my work get in the way and I didn’t give her the attention I should have done." He called himself "horrific to live with" and "a total moron sometimes."