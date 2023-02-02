Kate Moss casts Willow star Ellie Bamber to play her in Moss & Freud biopic

Nick Romano
·2 min read
Kate Moss; Ellie Bamber
Kate Moss; Ellie Bamber

Dave Benett/Getty Images; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Kate Moss has tapped 'Willow' actress Ellie Bamber to play her in a biopic.

Supermodel Kate Moss has given her blessing for Ellie Bamber, the star of Disney+ series Willow, to play her in an upcoming biopic.

Bamber will star as Moss in Moss & Freud, which is about the fashion model's relationship with British artist Lucian Freud when she made the decision to sit for him at the peak of her fame.

Two-time Emmy winner Derek Jacobi (Frasier, Good Omens) will costar as Freud.

Moss is closely involved with the film, which she's executive producing with writer-director James Lucas. Lucas previously won an Oscar for the 2013 short film The Phone Call.

"As this is such a personal story of mine it has been essential that I be involved with James in all aspects as the project has developed," she said in a statement to accompany Bamber's casting announcement. "I am thrilled by the recent casting and excited that the film will begin shooting soon, I cannot wait to see it."

Ellie Bamber and Kate Moss
Ellie Bamber and Kate Moss

Jasper Conran Kate Moss shares a photo of her with Ellie Bamber, who's playing the model in the film 'Moss & Freud.'

"Set around Freud's Holland Park studio and London in the heady days of early 2000s Britain, the story opens up to explore Freud's mysterious past and Moss's life as a globally recognized supermodel," a plot description for Moss & Freud reads.

"At the peak of the supermodel era, Kate Moss, already a global icon, but at a crossroad in her life and work, agrees to sit for acclaimed painter Lucian Freud over an arduous, intense nine-month period at his studio in Holland Park," the synopsis continues. "Although from seemingly different worlds and often at odds, as their relationship develops, the two enigmatic personalities discover they're kindred spirits with lots to learn from each other and, as a consequence, about themselves. The process becomes cathartic, leaving both changed forever."

In addition to Willow, Bamber starred in The Serpent and The Trial of Christine Keeler. She'll also appear in the Amazon LGBTQ romance Red, White and Royal Blue.

Cornerstone is handling worldwide sales for Moss & Freud, a GFC Films production, at the upcoming European Film Market. The Reset Collective will handle the release in Australia and New Zealand.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content:

Recommended Stories

  • TV producer Ken Ehrlich recalls Amy Winehouse's bittersweet, via-satellite Grammy night: 'She seemed fragile to me'

    The 2008 Grammys were especially star-studded, even by Grammy standards... but the biggest star of the night wasn’t able to be there in person.

  • Justice Department: MLB antitrust exemption should be narrow

    The U.S. Justice Department asked a federal appeals court to narrowly consider Major League Baseball’s antitrust exemption, a filing made in a case involving four eliminated minor league teams hoping to end the sport’s century-old legal protection. MLB cut the minimum guaranteed minor league affiliation agreements from 160 to 120 in September 2020 and took over running the minors from the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues, which had been in charge since 1901. The parent companies of the Staten Island Yankees, Tri-City ValleyCats, Salem-Keizer Volcanoes and Norwich Sea Unicorns sued MLB in December 2021 in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, alleging a violation of the Sherman Antitrust Act caused by “a horizontal agreement between competitors that has artificially reduced and capped output in the market for MiLB teams affiliated with MLB clubs.”

  • From interactive Obi-Wan to the latest Grogu, here's an exclusive sneak peek at Hasbro's newest 'Star Wars' toys

    From Obi-Wan to the latest Baby Yoda figures, here's an exclusive look at upcoming franchise toys.

  • Whoopi Goldberg reveals her Iron Throne toilet to Game of Thrones star Kit Harington on The View

    "It's a great show," Goldberg told Harington.

  • 3 Mich. Rappers Missing for Over 10 Days After Cancellation of Detroit Show

    Armani Kelly, 27, and Montoya Givens and Dante Wicker, both 31, have not been seen since their gig at Lounge 31 in Detroit was canceled

  • Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Roar Back at Tampa Tour Opener

    Here’s a fun fact: since Bruce Springsteen reassembled the E Street Band in 1999 after a decade-plus break, the musicians have never gone as long without playing live (six years) as they had heading into their 2023 North American tour opener last night (Feb. 1) in Tampa, Fla. At 73, Springsteen could be forgiven for … Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Roar Back at Tampa Tour Opener Read More » The post Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Roar Back at Tampa Tour Opener appeared first on

  • Succession’s Brian Cox Says Sons Urged Him to Do Michelob Ultra’s 2023 Super Bowl Ad: They Need to ‘Explain the Game’ to Me!

    Logan Roy’s hitting the links! Succession’s Brian Cox “didn't realize the real significance” of a Super Bowl commercial — until his sons stepped in. 'Succession' Season 4: Everything to Know The veteran stage and screen actor, 76, was urged by his family to take part in Michelob Ultra's 2023 ad when he was approached by the brand. “It was overwhelming. I mean, I didn't even know what a Super Bowl commercial was. My sons explained it. 'Dad, it's one of the highest honors you could have is to be asked to be in a Super Bowl commercial.' I said, ‘Really?’ I said, ‘Oh, OK. Didn't know,’” Cox exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, January 30. “And then they told me I was going to be playing golf with Serena Williams, which was a very daunting aspect. And I am not really a very sporting type at all. And she is, by definitive, I mean, probably the finest female athlete in the world.” The Churchill actor and tennis pro, 41, practice their swing on a golf course as a spoof on the 1980’s Caddyshack in the ad, which also stars U.S. Women's National Team soccer star Alex Morgan, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo and boxer Canelo Álvarez. “[Serena] was so sweet and so nice and had great dignity about her. I had huge respect for her because there was no fuss. She just got on with it and did the job,” Cox told Us. “I mean, a lot of actors could learn from Serena Williams, I tell you. And just how to focus. With Serena, it’s all do and less chat, there's no chat. Just do it, get it right. And she does it. She's pretty impressive.” Super Bowl Halftime Performers Through the Years Cox, meanwhile, is the first to admit that golf is not his forte. “I like watching the game. But I've never been very good [at] putting little balls in little holes,” he said, laughing. “I'm not very good at that. That's not my skill. That goes for pool as well. I mean, I'm just hopeless at it. Absolutely hopeless. In fact, that's the thing I was dreading most. When they said they [wanted me] to play golf with Serena. I said, ‘Do they know that I'm not a golfer? Do they know that? And is that OK?’ And they said, ‘Oh yeah, it's fine.’ But I practiced. My swing was very good. I have to say I'm very proud of my swing. The only problem is if you looked at the other end of the swing, you would see it didn't hit or touch a ball.” He quipped: “The art of film is that it can make you look like an expert when you don’t know diddly-squat.” Brian Cox at 'This Morning' TV show, November 2022 Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Cox’s first experience with the sport was when he was 7 in Scotland. “I grew up literally a quarter of an hour from St Andrews, somewhere golf was founded. And golf was around me throughout my childhood. And my mom took me when I was seven to the Open at Carnoustie, which was literally 10 minutes from my house,” he fondly recalled. “And I watched Ben Hogan win, and I actually had a photograph of myself with Ben Hogan, but I've lost it. But that was amazing.” Now full circle starring in his own Super Bowl golf commercial, Cox also looks forward to watching the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chief compete at State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, February 12. 'Succession' Family Tree Guide “I’ll be there. I’m going there. And not to my boys' delight because they're coming with me. I need them anyway because they've got to explain the game to me again because every time we watch — and I've watched American football a few times, but the kids say, ‘Dad, you keep forgetting this is this.’ And I'm [like] ‘Sorry, I'm sorry,’” he explained. “I said, ‘Well, yeah, so would you come?’ They said, ‘Will we come? Are you kidding me? Of course, we'll come.’ I said, ‘Then that's good because you can explain the game again to me!’” Michelob ULTRA’s “New Members Day” ad will air during Super Bowl LVII, which will kick off on FOX at 6:30 p.m. ET. Michelob ULTRA, the brand that believes that “It's Only Worth It If You Enjoy It,” has been a PGA TOUR sponsor for the last 21 years and a sponsor of PGA America. Watch the commercial above!

  • Bachelor Alum Sarah Herron Shares Her Baby Died After She Gave Birth at 24 Weeks Pregnant

    Bachelor alum Sarah Herron shared her and fiancé Dylan Brown’s baby boy, Oliver Brown, died shortly after she gave birth at 24 weeks pregnant.

  • Will Smith, Martin Lawrence announce 4th 'Bad Boys' movie

    "Bad Boys 4" will mark Will Smith's first new project since his infamous Oscars moment.

  • 45 of the most iconic red-carpet looks in Grammys history

    The 65th Grammy Awards are on Sunday, February 5. Here are the best red-carpet looks over the last six decades.