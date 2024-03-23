Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis: A Timeline Of The Months Leading Up To Her Announcement

Kate Middleton has opened up about her health in a stunning reveal. On March 22, the Princess of Wales posted a video statement breaking her silence on the health journey that led to her step away from public duties, revealing that cancer was discovered after her abdominal surgery and that she's undergoing preventative chemotherapy. Her announcement comes months after the palace first shared that she would be taking time away from the spotlight after undergoing surgery. Her absence left many in the public with questions about her wellbeing, leading to a wave of online speculation. Access Hollywood is breaking down the entire timeline of events over the past two months, including the updates shared by the palace, the photos and videos that emerged, and the eventual announcement that put any rumors to rest.

