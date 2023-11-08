Kate Middleton Wears Camo as She Makes Debut in New Title Appointed by King Charles — and Promotes a Pony!

Business TechCrunch

Google's AI-powered search experience is rolling out worldwide, after initial launches in select markets including the U.S., India, and Japan. Starting today, the AI-based conversational experience known as SGE, or Search Generative Experience, will be available in over 120 new countries and territories, globally. In addition, SGE will see other minor improvements, starting in the U.S., in terms of asking follow-up questions and using features like translations and definitions.