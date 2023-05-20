Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, dons a beekeeper's uniform for World Bee Day: 'Is there anything that this lady can’t do?'

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, shares her beekeeping hobby on World Bee Day. (Photo: Ian Vogler - Pool/Getty Images)

In the wake of all the coronation buzz, Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is sharing a beloved hobby.

In a new photo posted to the official Instagram account for the Prince and Princess of Wales on Saturday, the royal tends to bees, while wearing the standard protective uniform. The pic, snapped by royal family photographer Matt Porteous, was posted in honor of World Bee Day.

“We are buzzing about #WorldBeeDay,” the caption reads. “Bees are a vital part of our ecosystem and today is a great opportunity to raise awareness of the essential role bees and other pollinators play in keeping people and the planet healthy.”

Royal fans sounded off on the photo in the comments. One wrote, “Is there anything that this lady can’t do? I don't think so.” Another added, “Even in this outfit she looks stunning! Whatever she wears she always looks so classy and beautiful.”

The Princess of Wales is no novice to beekeeping. In 2021, she revealed during a visit to the Natural History Museum in South Kensington, London that she keeps bees at Anmer Hall — and even let children at the museum try some of her homegrown honey. The visit was in honor of the museum’s Urban Nature Project.

The mom of three isn’t the only royal to find bees fascinating. As of 2020, Queen Camilla, also a beekeeper, is the president of Bees For Development, an organization which provides free beekeeping information and promotes biodiversity.

In a statement about the organization, the newly crowned Queen explained, “I have a personal reason for supporting this charity, as I keep bees myself. Every year the honey from my hives is harvested and sold for charity, and I am delighted that this year’s honey crop will help Bees for Development continue their very important work.”

Middleton’s brother James Middleton is also a bee fan. He occasionally posts photos of his beekeeping work to Instagram, and, in a 2019 post, said the hobby was great for his mental health.

"Bee keeping to me is a meditation," he shared at the time. "It’s a chance to escape my mind and be so consumed by something that hours can pass by without knowing it. Meditation is a wonderful tool to help with stress, anxiety, depression and doesn’t just need to be practiced sitting down!"