Kate Middleton and Prince William Root for Opposing Teams at Wales vs. England Rugby Match

Mandatory Credit: Photo by James Marsh/Shutterstock (13781624t) The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Princess Kate of Wales seen in the stands. Wales v England, Guinness Six Nations Championship 2023, Rugby Union, Millennium Stadium, Cardiff, UK - 25 Feb 2023

James Marsh/Shutterstock

It's a royal rugby showdown for Kate Middleton and Prince William.

The Prince and Princess of Wales headed to Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday for the Wales vs. England Six Nations rugby match — but only one will go home with the royal bragging rights, as they support different teams.

Prince William, 40, has been patron of the Welsh Rugby Union since 2016, while Princess Kate, 41, supports England as patron of the Rugby Football League and the Rugby Football Union.

For the afternoon outing, Kate wore a red and white Catherine Walker houndstooth coat that she first donned back in 2018 during a trip to Sweden.

William, meanwhile, kept warm in a simple black coat, which he accessorized with a vibrant red scarf around his neck. Underneath, the royal wore a blue suit and red tie.

Editorial Use Only. No Book Use. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Chris Fairweather/Huw Evans/Shutterstock (13783065c) The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate unveil a plaque in front of members of the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust. Wales v England - Guinness 6 Nations - 25 Feb 2023

Chris Fairweather/Huw Evans/Shutterstock

RELATED: Prince William Finds Unique Way to Wish England and Wales 'Every Success' in World Cup

Last February, the royal couple watched from the stands with their eldest son, Prince George, as England took on Wales at Twickenham Stadium, where Kate's team came away with the win.

Prince William has traditionally cheered for Wales in rugby but England in soccer — but after becoming the Prince of Wales upon the death of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth, he tactfully supported both teams in last year's World Cup.

Editorial Use Only. No Book Use. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Chris Fairweather/Huw Evans/Shutterstock (13783065q) Princess of Wales, Kate and Prince William speak to members of the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust before the game. Wales v England - Guinness 6 Nations - 25 Feb 2023

Chris Fairweather/Huw Evans/Shutterstock

"I support both. I support England more in the football but Wales in the rugby," Prince William said when asked about his rooting interests in the global soccer tournament, which was eventually won by Argentina. "When I was growing up, Wales didn't get through to the tournaments. Getting to the World Cup is a big deal, and I'll be supporting Wales through the process."

The couple's rugby rivalry is fairly new — Kate only took over as patron of the Rugby Football League and the Rugby Football Union in early 2022. The role previously belonged to Prince Harry, and the transfer to Kate marked the first of the Duke of Sussex's former patronages to be redistributed to another family member after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from their royal roles and relocated to California.

Story continues

Kate jumped into the role, joining a practice in Feb. 2022 where she was lifted into the air for a line-out play.

Kate Middleton rugby

Karwai Tang/WireImage Kate Middleton

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Prince William and Kate are famously open about getting competitive with one another, whether they're racing to make cocktails, sailing in a charity race on different teams or facing off in a round of ping-pong.