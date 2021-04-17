Kate Middleton and Prince William Head to Windsor for Prince Philip's Funeral

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Maria Pasquini
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Prince William and Kate Middleton

Members of the royal family are making their way to Prince Philip's funeral service.

Ahead of the intimate funeral on Saturday at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, Prince William and Kate Middleton were spotted leaving their Kensington Palace home.

While it is custom for those who hold military rank, including William, to wear their military uniforms at state occasions, they will be attending the funeral in mourning dress instead.

William, 38, wore a black suit while Kate, 39, wore a black dress and a veiled fascinator with Queen Elizabeth's Four Row Japanese Pearl Choker, which she previously wore at the Queen and Prince Philip's 70th wedding anniversary party in 2017.

She also wore her grandmother-in-law's Bahrain Pearl Drop Earrings, which according to Her Majesty's Jewel Vault were made from a shell containing seven pearls gifted to Queen Elizabeth from the ruler of Bahrain for her wedding to Philip in 1947. Kate has worn the earrings on several occasions in the past.

The couple were also both seen wearing black masks in their car, which the palace previously shared will be worn by all guests in attendance.

Prince Charles was also photographed arriving at Windsor on Saturday and was seen wearing a black mask.

Neil Mockford/Ricky Vigil M/GC Images Prince William

Prince Charles

RELATED: Prince Philip's Funeral Timeline: Full Schedule, Guest List, Procession and More

All four of the Duke of Edinburgh and Queen Elizabeth's children — Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — will be in attendance, along with Charles's wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Anne's husband Timothy Laurence and Edward's wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

Anne's daughter Zara Tindall was also photographed ahead of the service with husband Mike Tindall.

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock Princess Beatrice

GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images Mike Tindall and Zara Phillips

HANNAH MCKAY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Sophie, Countess of Wessex

Hannah McKay/WPA Pool/Getty Images Camila, Duchess of Cornwall

Due to the pandemic, the Duke of Edinburgh will be laid to rest at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle surrounded only by close family members and friends.

The service will be known as a ceremonial royal funeral and not a state funeral, which is generally reserved for monarchs. The funeral plans take into account the country's COVID guidelines and are "much reduced in scale with no public access," a palace spokesman announced over the weekend.

RELATED VIDEO: Prince Charles Gets Emotional as He Views Public Tributes to Father Prince Philip with Camilla

The funeral will take place entirely within the grounds of Windsor Castle and plans have been given final approval by the Queen but they "still very much reflect the personal wishes of the Duke. The occasion will still celebrate and recognize the Duke's life and his more than 70 years of service to the Queen, the U.K. and the Commonwealth."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

"While this is naturally a time of sadness and mourning for the royal family and the many others who knew and admired the Duke of Edinburgh, it is hoped that the coming days will also be seen as an opportunity to celebrate a remarkable life: Remarkable both in terms of his vast contribution and lasting legacy," the Buckingham Palace spokesman said.

Recommended Stories

  • Watch live: Queen Elizabeth and royal family mourn Prince Philip at funeral in Windsor, U.K.

    Watch the latest news and updates above.

  • Prince Philip funeral: Queen, Prince Charles, William and Harry lead mourners at Windsor Castle

    The duke's naval career will permeate the funeral service.

  • Meghan Markle Is Watching Prince Philip's Funeral From Home as She Was Hopeful to Be Able to Attend

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex provided a wreath to be laid for Prince Philip — with a handwritten card from Meghan

  • The last royal funeral: Pictures show how different Prince Philip's ceremony will be

    The Queen Mother's funeral was attended by more than 2,000 guests.

  • Queen to sit alone at Prince Philip's funeral as full guest list revealed

    The Queen won't have another member of her household with her at the funeral.

  • Kate Middleton Arrives at Grandfather-in-Law Prince Philip's Funeral

    Prince William said in a tribute to his grandfather, "I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her"

  • Queen Elizabeth Had to Make 'Difficult Decisions' About Prince Philip Funeral Plans: Palace Source

    “We are dealing with a family funeral and at its heart it is still a family event,” a royal spokesman says.

  • Archbishop of Canterbury: Royal Family can't say goodbye in the way they hoped but Britons unite in grief

    The Royals have not been able to "say goodbye in the way they'd hope or planned" like millions this year, the Archbishop of Canterbury has lamented. The Most Rev Justin Welby, who will deliver a blessing at the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral, said members of the Royal Family were united in grief with Britons who had lost their loved-ones during the pandemic. He praised the household for sticking to the Covid-19 social restrictions and said this means it "represents all funerals" in the last year - which have been characterised by the "burden" of not being able to have ideal send-offs for relatives. "My first thought when I heard the news was for the family," he said. "This is like every other funeral and distinct from every other funeral. It's like every other funeral because the family is the family is the family. But it's distinct because they're having to bear this loss and sorrow in the glare of goodness knows how many people watching them around the world. "The Royal Family has behaved superbly, they've just kept to the rules. That means that they're going through what between six and eight million other people have gone through in this country alone over the last year - not really being able to say goodbye in the way they'd hoped or planned. And that's an extra burden. "But as people around the world watch them tomorrow, I think they can identify with this and feel that here is a funeral that represents all funerals in a wonderful way."

  • Jeffree Star Says He's in 'Excruciating Pain' After Car Accident: 'Part of My Back Is Broken'

    "My doctor said it will take a few months but I should make a full recovery," the YouTube star said in an update shared on Friday afternoon

  • Prince Harry and Prince William Join Royal Family Procession Behind Prince Philip’s Coffin

    Hannah McKay/WPA Pool/Getty ImagesPrince William and Prince Harry walked behind the Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin at his funeral today. Separated by their cousin Peter Phillips, Princess Anne’s son, the brothers walked behind Prince Philip and the queen’s four children, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward. None were wearing military uniforms, but all were wearing medals, a compromise reached after an internal debate in the royal family about the appropriate dress for Harry and Andrew. The royal procession on foot followed Prince Philip’s coffin, which was carried on a green Land Rover which he helped design. The Duke of Edinburgh's casket was covered in his personal standard and carried his sword, naval cap and a wreath of flowers. His children and grandchildren watched as his coffin was carried by a group of Royal Marines into St George’s Chapel in Windsor for the funeral service itself. The queen arrived separately with a lady-in-waiting in a Bentley. She will sit in the chapel, masked and alone for the duration of the service. The Daily Mail reported she was wiping away tears as she arrived.The royal family were pictured all masked inside the chapel, with its 30 mourners (a number in accordance with coronavirus protocols), all seated separately.A spokesperson for Meghan Markle said she would be watching the ceremony from home in California, adding, “She was hopeful to be able to attend, but was not cleared for travel by her physician at this stage in her pregnancy.”A wreath provided by Harry and Meghan and laid for The Duke of Edinburgh was designed and handmade by Willow Crossley, the same florist who took charge of the flowers at the couple’s wedding reception in Frogmore Gardens.The wreath featured a variety of locally sourced flowers, with Harry and Meghan specifically requesting it include acanthus mollis (Bear’s breeches), the national flower of Greece, to represent the Duke’s heritage; and eryngium (sea holly), to represent the Royal Marines. The wreath also featured campanula to represent gratitude and everlasting love, rosemary to signify remembrance, lavender for devotion, and roses in honor of June being The Duke of Edinburgh’s birth month. The card accompanying the wreath was handwritten by The Duchess of Sussex.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Might Name Their Daughter After Princess Diana

    According to United Kingdom betting companies, that is.

  • Kate Middleton wore symbolic jewellery to Prince Philip's funeral

    The Duchess opted for pearl earrings and a pearl choker necklace

  • Princes William and Harry to be reunited before Prince Philip's funeral

    The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex will be reunited behind closed doors at Windsor Castle on Saturday before laying their beloved grandfather to rest. Members of the Royal family including Prince William and Prince Harry will gather in the State Entrance Hall before the Duke of Edinburgh's coffin emerges from the State Entrance at 2.41pm. Assuming the brothers have not arranged a private meeting earlier on Saturday morning, it is the first time they will see each other in the flesh in over a year. It will also mark their first face-to-face meeting since Harry and his wife Meghan gave an interview to the US chat show host Oprah Winfrey last month, suggesting an unnamed royal had queried Archie's skin tone as well as describing William as "trapped" in the monarchy. In an apparent sign of ongoing tensions between the brothers, they will not walk shoulder to shoulder in the funeral procession but will be separated by their cousin Peter Phillips, the Queen's eldest grandchild. Prince Philip funeral latest news

  • Prince Charles Leads Solemn Royal Family Funeral Procession at Prince Philip’s Funeral

    The eldest son and heir of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip followed directly behind his father's coffin, which was carried in a custom Land Rover designed by the late Duke

  • Prince Harry Reached Out to William, Charles, Beatrice and Eugenie to Put Any "Disputes" on Hold

    Harry and Prince William spoke on the phone.

  • The Latest: Queens sits alone in chapel at Philip's funeral

    Queen Elizabeth II is sitting alone in the quire of St. George’s Chapel during the funeral of Prince Philip, the man who had been by her side for 73 years. Following strict social distancing rules during the pandemic, the queen set an example even in grief, sitting apart from family members arrayed around the church. Just 30 mourners are allowed to attend the service at St. George’s on the grounds of Windsor Castle, where the queen has shielded from COVID-19.

  • 'Philip adored his Lilibet. He loved her deeply – you could tell'

    Since the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, I have spent so much time thinking about him, talking about him, and writing about him, I suppose I shouldn’t be surprised that last night I dreamt about him. It was a funny dream (he was a funny man) in which I found myself sitting in a cinema with him watching a movie about his life. It starred Hugh Grant as Prince Philip and had a specific title: Four Quotations and a Funeral. It’s odd that my dream film put the Duke in a starring role because, having known him over forty years, first through working for one of his charities, the National Playing Fields Association and later as his biographer, I know how he despaired at the way his family’s story had been, in his words, “turned into a soap opera by the media”. He had no desire to be “a character in somebody else’s work of fiction”. The four quotations in this fictional film’s title make more sense, it seems to me, because I have had four particular quotations rattling around in my mind all week. The Duke of Edinburgh was a voracious reader, especially of military history. Through his paternal aunt Marie Bonaparte, he could claim kinship with Napoleon. Twenty years ago, when I was interviewing him about his own life for a short biography that he had asked me to write to mark his eightieth birthday, I was trying (unsuccessfully) to get him to tell me about his own character, and why he was the person he was.

  • Prince Harry and Prince William Will Not Stand Next to Each Other During Prince Philip's Funeral

    ET has learned that Prince Harry and Prince William will not be standing together during their grandfather, Prince Philip’s, funeral. Still, the brothers and the rest of the royal family plan to honor the late prince’s life with several traditions and requests he made before he died last week at 99 years old.

  • Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice Are Joined by Husbands at Grandfather Prince Philip's Funeral

    This marks Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's first outing since welcoming their first child, a son given Philip as a middle name

  • Prince Philip funeral – live: Queen leads nation in minute’s silence as service begins

    Follow all the latest updates