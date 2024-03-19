Kate Middleton Impersonator Denies Appearing In Controversial Farm Stand Video

The Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is embroiled in fresh controversy after a video of her shopping on Saturday was released.

The video, which featured Kate and her husband, Prince William, at a farm shop in Windsor, has caused a divide online, with netizens claiming that the person in the short clip is not the princess but a body double or look-alike.

Now, a famous Kate Middleton impersonator is speaking out on the conspiracy theories, noting that she was not the person in the video clip.

Kate Middleton Look-Alike Denies Being In Farm Stand Video Amid Wild Conspiracy Theories

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Agan (@katemiddletonlookalike)

Heidi Agan, a Kate Middleton impersonator, has refuted claims of her involvement in the alleged sighting at the Windsor Farm Stand alongside Prince William.

Speaking to The Mirror, Agan said: "There has been some speculation about whether it was Kate and William in that footage and stills."

"In fact, my own social media has gone crazy as people think it is me, but I know it is not," she added, clarifying that she was "at work at the time" the video was filmed.

Insisting that she was not the person seen with William, she stated: "I know that is not me. I 100 percent believe that is Kate Middleton and William in that video."

The Princess' Look-Alike Says The Rumors Have Gone Too Far

MEGA

While speaking with the news outlet, Agan called for an end to the rumors and expressed concern over the escalation of the situation.

She said, "It has all gone too far now. It started as a joke about where is Kate, but now it has turned into a drama really, so it needs to stop."

As per her Instagram bio, Agan boasts the title of the "UK's premier Kate Middleton look-alike," having professionally impersonated the princess since 2012.

In a lighthearted response to the speculation surrounding Kate's whereabouts, Agan previously shared a playful post on Instagram, captioning a photo of herself with, "Found her. She's fine. #whereiskatemiddleton # look-alike."

Kate Middleton Made A Surprise Appearance In Farm Stand Video

MEGA

To address swirling rumors about her whereabouts, the princess made her first public appearance after undergoing abdominal surgery in January. She was spotted alongside William at a Windsor farm stand over the weekend.

Witnesses expressed surprise at the couple's outing, with one noting: "After all the rumors that had been going 'round, I was stunned to see them there. Kate was out shopping with William, and she looked happy and she looked well."

On Tuesday, an anonymous palace insider informed the New York Post that the impromptu farm stand outing with William "should hopefully be enough to put an end to the outside noise' about Kate's recovery.

Another source relayed to The Telegraph that "finally everyone can calm down" after seeing her "happy, healthy, and relaxed."

The Princess Is Set To Return To Royal Duties After Easter

MEGA

Previously, Middleton's spokesperson stated that while she was progressing positively, her return to in-person royal engagements was slated for after Easter.

Nonetheless, rumors about the princess's well-being and whereabouts surged during her prolonged absence, exacerbated by William's unexpected absence from a royal engagement earlier this month.

Tensions escalated when Kate shared a heavily edited photo featuring her and their three children on British Mother's Day. This prompted a "kill" notice from top photo agencies such as Reuters, Getty, and Associated Press.

Following the kill notice, Kate posted an apology for the edited photo, writing on X: "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused."

She added: "I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day. C."

Apart from a couple of blurry paparazzi shots capturing her in transit near Windsor this month and the recent farm outing, Kate has maintained a low profile since attending church services with her family in December.

Prince William Praises Kate Middleton As The 'Arty One'

MEGA

Despite Kate's absence, William has continued his royal obligations without deviation, albeit subtly referring to his wife during public appearances without delving into specifics about her health condition.

During the grand opening of the WEST Youth Zone in West London, the Prince of Wales shared a tender moment with a group of children.

In a video shared by Sky News, William graciously deflected praise for his cookie decorating skills, attributing the artistic flair to Kate.

"It's really not impressive work," he humbly remarked while decorating a cookie with purple frosting. "My wife is the arty one."