Kate Middleton Glitters in Gold While Walking James Bond No Time to Die Red Carpet with Prince William

Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge 'No Time To Die' World Premiere, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK - 28 Sep 2021

A duo of duchesses and a pair of princes mingled royal glamour with modern movie glitz as they reunited with James Bond.

Kate Middleton and Prince William joined Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall as guests of honor at the world premiere of the latest Bond movie, No Time to Die, on Tuesday evening.

Kate, 39, looked every bit the star while wearing a stunning gold, beaded Jenny Packham gown with a dramatic cape. Elegant earrings from London-based company O'Nitaa and a neatly swept updo rounded out the Duchess's look — a look so nice, in fact, that star Daniel Craig told her, "You look jolly lovely!"

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend the "No Time To Die" World Premiere at Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London, England

William, 39, and Charles, 72, were both suited up in tuxes (William in a luxe velvet jacket with satin lapels and black cashmere slippers by Arthur Sleep), while Camilla, 74, opted for a light blue dress with a delicate beaded overlay.

Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles 'No Time To Die' World Premiere, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK - 28 Sep 2021

The royals joined Bond himself as the Craig, 53, marked his last outing in the role for this, the 25th movie in the James Bond franchise.

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (L) talks to English actor Daniel Craig ahead of the World Premiere of the James Bond 007 film "No Time to Die" at the Royal Albert Hall in west London on September 28, 2021.

Also in attendance at London's Royal Albert Hall were costars Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch and Ana de Armas; screenwriters Neal Purvis, Robert Wade and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and theme song performers Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, meets "No Time To Die" Performers Finneas and Billie Eilish at the "No Time To Die" World Premiere at Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London

RELATED: Will & Kate! Billie! Bond! See All the Stars Arriving at the No Time to Die World Premiere

The opening of the movie had been long-delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, and in a nod to the ongoing public health crisis, a number of healthcare workers and members of the armed forces were invited as a token of thanks for their "extraordinary contribution to the nation's response to the COVID pandemic," the palace said.

The evening is benefiting charities supporting past and present members of MI5, MI6, GCHQ and U.K. special forces.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meets some of the cast including Lashana Lynch at the "No Time To Die" World Premiere at Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London, England.

The glamorous evening also provided a chance to for the princes' to promote their relevant interests: Charles is Patron of The British Film Institute, which increases understanding of and access to film and television culture and operates a film archive.

William, meanwhile, has been President of The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) since February 2010. In addition to its famous awards shows, BAFTA runs a year-round, international program of learning events and initiatives that supports and inspires emerging talent through workshops, masterclasses, scholarships, lectures and mentoring schemes in the U.K., U.S. and Asia.