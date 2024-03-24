Kate Middleton Diagnosed With Cancer

Kate Middleton has broken her silence and revealed she is battling cancer following heightened media scrutiny and a flurry of conspiracy theories about her health and whereabouts while recovering from abdominal surgery earlier this year.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful; however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present,” the Princess of Wales said in a video update on her health released Friday afternoon on various social media platforms, including X (formerly known as Twitter) (below).

She added that, on medical advice, she had begun a course of preventative chemotherapy treatment. She is now in the early stages of that treatment.

“This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” Middleton said in the video. “As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken us time for me to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that’s appropriate for them and to reassure them I’m going to be OK.”

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales pic.twitter.com/5LQT1qGarK — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2024

Middleton added in the video: “As I have said to them, I am well. I’m getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body and spirits. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance, too, as has the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both.”

Middleton then asked for time and privacy to complete her cancer treatment.

“My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. And I look forward to being back when I move on. But for now I must focus on making a full recovery,” she said, ending her video with a message to anyone else battling cancer: “Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.”

Kensington Palace will no doubt be hoping Middleton’s first words spoken in public will quell the speculation around the Princess of Wales.

The following day, a Kensington Palace spokesperson said in a statement Saturday that Middleton and Prince William are “both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the U.K., across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness’ message.”

Middleton has kept a low profile since Kensington Palace announced that the princess was discharged from the London Clinic on Jan. 29 and was doing well. As speculation ballooned, on Feb. 29, palace officials felt compelled to repeat that news on her health would come if there was anything significant to be said.

Amid Middleton’s recovery, Buckingham Palace announced Feb. 5 that King Charles had been diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer.

In a statement, the palace said the British monarch “remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty soon.”

The month before, the same day news broke of Middleton’s planned abdominal surgery, it was announced that the king was set to have surgery for an enlarged prostate. The palace clarified that the king does not have prostate cancer.

There was a recent sighting of a healthy-looking Princess of Wales, walking with her husband, Prince William, near Windsor Castle. But the footage did little, if anything, to dampen speculation and conspiracy theories over her medical procedure and recovery, including after Kensington Palace released an altered image of Middleton with her family on the U.K.’s Mother’s Day.

Photo agencies quickly deemed the picture manipulated and it was yanked from four news wire services. In a rare occurrence, the princess issued a mea culpa for the altered image, which had undergone 17 edits.

The video release on Friday is being seen as an attempt by the royals to take back control of coverage of Middleton’s health recovery from U.K. tabloid newspapers, U.S. publications and social media platforms.

Updated March 23 at 10:45 p.m. PT: Kensington Palace’s Saturday statement.

