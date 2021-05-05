Kate Middleton Corrects Prince William in Their Most Playful Moment Ever — on Their New YouTube Channel!

Kate Middleton and Prince William are giving royals fans a behind-the-scenes look at their royal life — bloopers and all.

The couple announced the launch of their new YouTube channel on Wednesday with a new video. In addition to a highlight reel of Kate, 39, and William, 38, taking on royal events — including a clip of Kate shooting a bow and arrow in Bhutan and William flying a helicopter — the video includes never-before-seen footage of the couple showing off their playful rapport.

One new clip shows Kate and Prince William filming their 2021 St. Patrick's Day greeting, where William spoke the Irish language. Kate corrects her husband's pronunciation: "You don't need to roll your r's."

"Do I not roll those?" William replied, to which Kate shakes her head and says, "No."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/ youtube Kate Middleton and Prince William

Another clip shows Kate and William joking around before filming.

"By the way, be careful what you say now because these guys, they're filming everything," William quipped while pointing to the camera.

"I know!" Kate responded with a laugh.

Kate and William also updated their Instagram account from @KensingtonRoyal to @DukeandDuchessofCambridge, although their Twitter page remains @KensingtonRoyal. The @KensingtonRoyal account now redirects to the new page.

The Kensington Royal office previously included Prince Harry and Meghan Markle before their launched their independent @SussexRoyal Instagram page. They consequently shut down the page (although their previous content stills exists) when they stepped back from their senior royal roles.

Along with the change was an updated profile photo that was also used for YouTube: a candid shot of the pair giggling during their 2020 visit to Ireland.

A new Instagram post announced the launch of their YouTube channel, poking fun at their timing.

"Better late than never - we're now on @YouTube," the video was captioned.

Kate and Prince William celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary last week. In addition to releasing two new portraits for the occasion, they surprised fans with rare footage showing life at home with their three children: Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis 3.