Duchess Kate steps out at Wimbledon tennis finals, ends isolation after COVID exposure scare

The Duchess of Cambridge has ended her self-isolation with a tennis match.

Kate and her husband Prince William were spectators on Saturday for the ladies' singles final match during the Wimbledon championship tournament in London. She was seen wearing a grass-green, cap-sleeve dress with pale pumps and Prince William was dressed in a blue-on-blue ensemble with a black tie.

The tennis enthusiast returned to the royal box with her father, Michael Middleton, for the last day of Wimbledon on Sunday to take in the men’s singles final wearing a pale-pink, button-front belted dress with matching ankle-strapped heels, sunglasses perched on her head.

Her public appearance comes almost a week after the 39-year-old duchess self-isolated after coming in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. She did not experience any coronavirus symptoms but followed government guidelines and self-isolated at home, Kensington Palace told USA TODAY in a statement.

Duchess Kate (in pink) attended the final day of Wimbledon with her dad, Michael Middleton (back left).

She has received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and undergoes testing twice a week for the virus. The palace shared a photo of Kate receiving her first jab at the Science Museum in London on May 28.

After the match, Duchess Kate walked onto the field to greet the winner, Ashleigh Barty who beat Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3.

Match winner: World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty defeats Karolina Pliskova for first Wimbledon title

Kate also attended earlier Wimbledon matches throughout this year's tournament. The duchess was seen cheering on a men's doubles tennis match July 2 and also toured the tennis venue meeting tournament staff along the way. During the earlier Wimbledon visit, she was photographed wearing a mask as she helped prepare tea cakes in the kitchen.

Wimbledon was canceled last April after the All England Club announced the Grand Slam tournament would not take place because of the risks associated with the rising coronavirus pandemic. It was the first time since World War II the championships have been called off for any reason.

Story continues

This year the tournament returned from a two-year absence with 50% capacity attendance at the outset and a full Centre Court of 15,000 allowed for the singles finals.

Contributing: Kim Willis and Christian Ortega

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kate Middleton attends Wimbledon match after COVID self-isolation