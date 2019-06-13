Kate Mara Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage Before Welcoming a Daughter with Jamie Bell

Kate Mara is opening up about an unsuccessful pregnancy she had in the past.

The Fantastic Four actress sat down for an interview on Dr. Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy Podcast last month, prior to giving birth to her and husband Jamie Bell‘s first child, where she detailed the miscarriage she experienced after discovering she was pregnant for the first time.

“It was the first time I’ve ever been pregnant, and I’ve never had that excitement and shock of being an almost mom,” Mara, 36, explained. “That just was such a special sort of reveal.”

Mara revealed her pregnancy to Bell — whom she began dating on the set of Fantastic Four in 2015 and wed in 2017 — while they were stopped at a red light driving, and the parents were overjoyed about having their first child together.

“I turned to him and I was like, ‘Is now a bad time to show you this?’ ” she recalled. “I showed him the [test] stick. He was at a stop light, and he just burst out laughing and was like, ‘Oh, my God. How is that possible?’ “

The excitement for the expectant parents, however, was short-lived, as eight weeks into her pregnancy, Mara received somber news at her first sonogram appointment.

“She couldn’t see the embryo, but she could see the pregnancy sac,” the actress said of the ultrasound technician. “My doctor at the time said, ‘Maybe you are off with your timing.’ I was like, ‘I am so good with timing.’ “

As Mara awaited her blood-test results, her faith that her unborn child would make it began to fade.

“I knew that there was no way that was possible, but you’ve got that tiny hint of hope,” said the House of Cards alum.

Mara continued, “She said, ‘There is clearly something off or wrong. Why don’t you come back in and we’ll see what we can see?’ “

“I think the next day we went back in and she said I clearly had a blighted ovum, which I didn’t know what that was at the time. I’ve learned what that is. So she said, ‘Basically, you’ve miscarried, but it just hasn’t left your body yet.’ “

By the time Mara fully miscarried, she was three months pregnant. “Everything just took so much time, by the time it was all over. It just dragged out forever,” she said.