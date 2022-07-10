Kate Mara Reveals She Is Pregnant, Expecting Another Baby with Husband Jamie Bell

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 28: Kate Mara and Jamie Bell seen attending the BFI Chair's Dinner awarding BFI Fellowships to James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson at Claridge's on June 28, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Ricky Vigil M/GC Images)

Ricky Vigil M/GC

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell are expanding their family, a rep for the actress confirms to PEOPLE.

Mara, 39, revealed that the couple is expecting another child in an Instagram post on Sunday.

"There are three of us in this pic 🫶🏻," Mara wrote alongside a photograph of herself and Bell, 36, holding hands with one another.

In the snapshot, the A Teacher star dons a short pink dress with silver embellishments on top. Bell, meanwhile, looks classically cool in a black suit.

In the comments section, the pair were met with love from some of their famous friends.

"🤗🤗🤗 Congratulations!" wrote Andrew Rannells as MJ Rodriguez added, "Omg congratulations cutie."

*EXCLUSIVE* London, UNITED KINGDOM - 'Billy Elliot' actor Jamie Bell and pregnant partner American actress Kate Mara are pictured checking out a gated property in Primrose Hill after putting their LA home up for sale for £2.6 million! The Happy couple looked relaxed as they checked out the affluent area of North London. **SHOT ON 07/04/2022** Pictured: Jamie Bell and Kate Mara BACKGRID USA 9 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: NASH / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

NASH / BACKGRID

Mara and Bell are already parents to their daughter, whose name they have kept private. The Rocketman actor also shares a son with ex-wife Evan Rachel Wood.

Around the time of their daughter's arrival in May 2019, Mara shared a photo of her infant's feet.

"We had a baby a couple weeks ago … Here are her feet 💕," the Chappaquiddick actress captioned a snapshot of her then-newborn daughter's tiny toes.

Ahead of giving birth, Mara revealed on Dr. Berlin's Informed Pregnancy Podcast that she suffered a miscarriage before getting pregnant with her daughter, explaining that she had a blighted ovum, which occurs "when a fertilized egg attaches itself to the uterine wall, but the embryo does not develop," according to americanpregnancy.org.

"It was weird, this bitter or sweet sort of … I was so excited, but also sad that we weren't as excited as we were the first time, because that was clear that it was a very different dynamic," she explained of finding out she was expecting again after the loss.

Mara and Bell started dating in fall 2015, and PEOPLE confirmed their engagement in January 2017. The former Fantastic Four costars announced the following July on social media that they had tied the knot.

Mara posted a photo of herself and Bell kissing on what appeared to be the dance floor at their wedding on Instagram. She captioned the photo, "Nuptials."

Bell later shared the same photo on his respective account with the caption, "Mr. and Mrs. B."

Speaking to James Corden in January 2018, Bell said, "We actually got married right across the street from our house. I literally woke up in my own bed and walked across the street, and we had our ceremony."