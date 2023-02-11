Kate Hudson Says She Felt 'Unconditionally Loved' by Ex-Husband Chris Robinson in Rare Comment

Kate Hudson and husband Chris Robinson

SGranitz/WireImage Kate Hudson and Chris Robinson

Kate Hudson is opening up about the whirlwind love story behind her first marriage.

The Academy Award nominee, 43, made a rare comment about her ex-husband Chris Robinson on her pal Sara Foster and sister Erin Foster's The World's First Podcast, saying he taught her "what it felt like to be unconditionally loved"

"I went to New York, and I met Chris. And I came home, I was like, 'Oh, I'm marrying this guy,'" Hudson said, noting that she was 20 when they first met. "I was 21 when we got married."

She and the Black Crowes singer, now 56, were married from 2000 to 2007, and they share 19-year-old son Ryder Robinson.

"I just jump into the deep end of everything I do," Hudson explained. "People thought it was impulsive, but I was just like, 'You know what? I'm just going to dive right into this. I'm not gonna second guess it. I'm in love with him. I'm not gonna pretend like, oh, we should wait."

"I'm madly in love, and I want to marry him, and so I just didn't think twice. I'm kind of still like that except with a little more wisdom under my belt," she said.

The Almost Famous star reflected fondly on their relationship, stating they "worshiped each other" and "were so in love." She added: "He also was so important to teaching me what it felt like to be unconditionally loved."

"Chris completely opened that floodgate for me...forever," she continued. "No matter how complicated the relationship got at one point, the most important moment for me was meeting him, and him allowing me to understand what that felt like."

Hudson also co-parents son Bingham Hawn, 11½, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, and she's currently engaged to Danny Fujikawa (Sara and Erin Foster's stepbrother), with whom she shares 4-year-old daughter Rani Rose.