Kate Hudson launches her music career with new single

At the end of the year, romantic comedy queen Kate Hudson declared, “I vow to sing and play and love and sing and love some more!” Her New Year’s resolution is now coming true with “Talk About Love,” the first-ever single in her newly launched music career. “Talk About Love” is a fun, inoffensive, generic pop track co-written by 4 Non Blonde’s Linda Perry and Hudson’s partner Danny Fujikawa.

On one hand, it feels bizarre that Kate Hudson is making a late-stage career pivot to pop star. On the other hand, it almost feels more bizarre that she hasn’t tried her hand at pop stardom already. But, as Hudson herself says, it’s all about timing. “I’ve been caught up writing and witnessing life in songs since I was a child,” the performer said in a statement (via Variety), announcing that she had signed with Virgin Music Group. “But it always comes down to the moment, and the ability to make sure you can be there for the music. Finally, for me, that time is now. I’m so happy to be a part of the Virgin Music family. This has been a true labor of love and to have the full support of a team that nurtures an artist’s vision has been a refreshing and inspiring experience.”

“Talk About Love” does a fine job exhibiting Hudson’s vocal prowess, though it’s otherwise unremarkable. It sounds like a good track to turn on while you’re hitting the Peloton. It would really hit as a song released by a fictional pop star in a romantic comedy. (Get back to the big screen, Kate, we need you!) In real life, the song is just okay. But Hudson’s previous musical output thus far includes a few Glee singles and the soundtracks to much-maligned musicals Nine (from Rob Marshall) and Music (from Sia), so it makes sense she’s now taking matters into her own hands.

Hudson has previously posted videos of her performing on social media, and she genuinely sounds great. The album has been “Two and a half years in the making,” she posted to Instagram in December. “Lock down reminded me to have no creative regrets in life, take chances, don’t let anyone determine why or when you choose to put art in the world, be fearless in moves you make and music is my first creative love story that I would regret not sharing.”

Although music may be her first creative love story, it is not her only. Hudson has not abandoned the screen, and will next lead a new workplace sitcom at Netflix about the female owner of a basketball team, written and executive produced by Mindy Kaling (per Deadline). “Art art and more art,” Hudson wrote in her New Year’s post. “Entertainment and places and outlets we can lose ourselves in. We need it and I’m here for it. So here’s to looking forward and not backward.”