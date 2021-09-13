Kate Hudson engaged to Danny Fujikawa: 'Let's go!'

Kate Hudson will have some very special bling at tonight's Met Gala. The 42-year-old How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star is engaged to Danny Fujikawa.

Hudson announced the news by sharing a sweet photo with the 35-year-old musician where her engagement ring is visible.

"Let's go!" she wrote.

Judging from comments left by some of her famous friends, it's not new news.

"Whoa. It's official. Not gonna lie, been a hard secret to keep. I may have slipped and told a few people," wrote Sara Foster.

Erin Foster chimed in, "Finally we are officially sisters!!" (Sara and Erin, daughters of David Foster, are Fujikawa's stepsisters.)

Hudson and Fujikawa are parents to daughter Rani, who turns three next month. They have been together since 2016. The actress also shares 17-year-old son Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson, and son Bingham, 9, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy.

The actress met Fujikawa for the first time when she was 23 and they ran "in the same circle" for more than a decade.

"A year ago today Danny took me on a hike and what I thought was just a hike with a family friend turned very quickly into an unexpected first date," Hudson wrote on their first date anniversary in 2017. "No moves were made on this first date. In fact, it took months for him to make a first move! ... So on our 15th year of knowing each other we were able to open our hearts to each other to feel so much pure love and it’s been truly incredible."

In 2019, Hudson said she and Fujikawa would "probably" wed someday.

"We think about that a lot. Marriage is definitely not a golden ticket — it's not going to solve any challenges in a relationship. But as someone who's lived through... well, trial and error, I think that the symbolism of marriage, that commitment, is more important to kids than we sometimes think," she told The Telegraph.