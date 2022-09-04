Kate Hudson jokes that she 'almost threw my ring into the water' after getting lost on a hike with fiancé Danny Fujikawa

Actress Kate Hudson and fiancé Danny Fujikawa argued while getting lost on a hike, she says. (Photo: REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci)

Kate Hudson says she "almost threw my ring into the water" when things got heated during a hike with her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa.

In a new Instagram post, the actress — who shares daughter Rani, 3, with Fujikawa — revealed that the couple had gotten lost during their hike, prompting them to butt heads.

"Ever been on a hike where you got lost, lasted an entire day in the scorching heat, rationing water and almost ended a relationship? We have," the Truth Be Told star, 43, captioned her video, which was shot by Fujikawa.

Wearing a white string bikini featuring a bird print, Hudson laughed about how frustrated the couple got during their scary ordeal.

"Honey, the fight was on another level," the seemingly recovered star says as she shakes the sand out of her red cover-up. "We got lost. We had no idea where we were. We like ... scaled rocks. I almost threw my ring into the water and said 'we're over!'

"And now we're back," Hudson added, smiling as she walked into the sea.

The couple, who have been together since 2016, announced their engagement last September. In addition to their daughter, Rani, Hudson also shares 18-year-old son Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson, and 11-year-old son Bingham with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy.

Earlier this weekend, the Oscar-nominated actress took to Instagram again to celebrate Fujikawa in honor of World Beard Day, which falls on Sept. 3.

"Did someone say it was #WorldBeardDay?! Shoutout to my man and his many beard stages," joked Hudson, who posted a grainy photo of herself with Fujikawa, who has a long, dark beard.

While the couple have known each other since Hudson was in her early 20s, things didn't get romantic until relatively recently. As Hudson shared on Instagram, their first date was — funnily enough — an outing to go hiking in 2016.

"A year ago today Danny took me on a hike and what I thought was just a hike with a family friend turned very quickly into an unexpected first date," Hudson wrote in 2017. "No moves were made on this first date. In fact, it took months for him to make a first move! ... So on our 15th year of knowing each other we were able to open our hearts to each other to feel so much pure love and it’s been truly incredible."