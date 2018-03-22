Kate Hudson backs Sia as a director after musical collaboration

Kate Hudson has said she hopes singer Sia turns her hand to directing again after starring in a film helmed by the musician.

The Hollywood actress shaved her head for her role in the musical Sister, in which she stars opposite Maddie Ziegler.

Sia, best known for hits Chandelier, Cheap Thrills and The Greatest co-wrote the screenplay with children’s book author Dallas Clayton and penned the songs.

Hudson told the Press Association: “She’s great and she’s just got all kinds of ideas, her instincts are amazing as a director.

“Obviously I have so much respect for her as an artist and as a songwriter.

“I just think she’s not only prolific but very profound in her work.

“I had seen her videos that she had directed and thought they were really beautifully shot and interesting but I didn’t really understand or know what kind of narrative director she would be, if she had ever told a story before, for a two and a half hour narrative.

“I have to say watching her with her first experience and being a part of that was one of the great, great gifts for me of my life.

“She’s such a visual artist so she’s absolutely a director. I’m hoping this won’t be the only movie she does, I’m hoping she does more films because I think she’s one of those artists who deserves to have her vision seen more and more.

“To sing her songs too, to sing new songs, was an honour and as someone who loves to sing, it’s great!

“It was like, ‘oh yeah!’ I always want to do musicals but to sing Sia’s songs in a musical, to have something that contemporary was fantastic.”