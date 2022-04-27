Kate Bosworth and Justin Long show major PDA on Hawaii beach

Suzy Byrne
·Editor, Yahoo Entertainment
·2 min read
In this article:
Hawaii, HI - Kate Bosworth and Justin Long pack on the PDA during their tropical getaway in Hawaii. The adorable couple were seen enjoying a day on the beach in Kauaʻi while visiting the gorgeous Hawaii island for a friend's wedding. The couple couldn't take their hands off of each other its seemed as they were spotted all over each other, walking arm in arm, making out on a bench before finding a spot on the sand for more PDA. The new couple were enjoying a day at Shipwreck beach ahead of a dinner reception for their friend's wedding. **Shot on April 22, 2022**
Kate Bosworth and Justin Long, who have been linked since last year, were photographed looking loved up on a Hawaii beach. (Photo: BACKGRID)

Kate Bosworth and Justin Long are in l-o-v-e.

The couple, first linked last fall on the heels of her divorce, turned up the heat during a Hawaiian beach vacation. The Blue Crush actress, 39, and He’s Just Not That Into You actor, 43, enjoyed a hot and heavy make out session while they hung out at Shipwrecks Beach in Kauai on Friday.

They walked around arm in arm, and kissed and cuddled some more.

Love was the theme of their vacation. They were in Hawaii for the wedding of former InStyle editor Laura Brown.

Kate Bosworth and Justin Long PDA it up on Hawaii beach. (Photo: Backgrid)

Long shared some Instagram Stories of them at the wedding as well as at a hotel with Bosworth.

Bosworth and Long connected working on a film together in spring 2021. In May, she posted photos of some of their adventures together making the film, gushing about what a "truly spectacular / fun / funny / kind / rare / thoughtful / totally. fckn. rad human being" he was.

While it's unclear exactly when she and husband Michael Polish split, she announced in August that they had separated after eight years of marriage. In the months that followed, Bosworth was spotted packing on PDA with Long.

Long said in December that he had a girlfriend, though didn't name her. In January, he attended the Sundance Film Festival to support her as her film Bring on the Dancing Horses premiered there. Shortly after being photographed together in L.A. in March, he confirmed he found "the one" in April.

"I want to [talk about it], but I also want to be protective," he said of Bosworth on the Viall Files podcast. "I want to scream it from the rooftops, but I also want to be protective. It's sacred."

