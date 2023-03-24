Kate Bosworth and Justin Long Are Engaged: She 'Is Just on Cloud Nine' and 'He Adores Her' (Sources)

"She is being coy about details, but she is beaming," a source tells PEOPLE about Kate Bosworth and Justin Long's engagement

Getty Justin Long and Kate Bosworth

Justin Long and Kate Bosworth are ready to tie the knot!

The couple is engaged, multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE, roughly a year after they first sparked relationship rumors.

"Kate is just on cloud nine," a Bosworth source says. "She is showing off her engagement ring to friends. She is being coy about details, but she is beaming."

"Everyone is happy for her," the source adds. "Justin is a great guy. He adores her. It's just amazing to see them together."

Reps for Long, 44, and Bosworth, 40, have not responded to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Earlier this week, a source told PEOPLE that Bosworth "can't wait" to call Long her husband. "Kate is just the happiest. Justin is an amazing guy," that source said. "She can't wait to marry him. They are very cute together. Kate has this amazing energy around Justin. She is just beaming."

John Shearer/WireImage; Daniele Venturelli/Getty

The Remember the Titans actress and He's Just Not That Into You actor — who spent time together in 2021 while filming House of Darkness in Arkansas — first ignited romance rumors in March 2022 after they were spotted together in Los Angeles. Not long after, they were photographed strolling the streets of New York City and kissing on the beach in Hawaii.

Long opened up about their relationship for the first time that May during a podcast appearance, saying he's "never had anything like this before."

Before going Instagram official, Bosworth posted a playful and adoring tribute to Long with a carousel of photos, including one shot of the actor holding her in his arms.

"Holy moly @justinlong you are a truly spectacular / fun / funny / kind / rare / thoughtful / totally. f--n. rad human being. 🌻," the Blue Crush actress wrote in the May 2021 post. "THANK YOU for lifting us up ... you kept it light & full of laughter daily, even through the toughest moments. You gnome how much I love ya 💛 (sorry had to ;)"

The Barbarian actor jokingly commented, "That's ALL you wrote about me??? Well ... I admire your restraint."

He continued, "I joke because this is embarrassing and too much ... I'm going to say even nicer things about you publicly because people should know what a rare gem you are — all the things you said about me but a little bit (or a lot) more. It was a true joy to be in your glow."

Earlier this month, Long and Bosworth attended the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party together in Beverly Hills, California. As the couple posed for photos, Bosworth was seen wearing a ring on her finger, prompting fans to wonder if the pair had quietly gotten engaged.

In January, Long praised Bosworth on her birthday, writing that she is the "best part of my day, every day — even when we're not together."

"She laughs with abandon. She makes me laugh the same — all the time. She sees beauty everywhere and in everyone," he continued. "She thanks everyone — even when she's suffering, she's kind. She was grateful to the nurses while she was in true pain. She is deeply compassionate and can't hurt anyone but she can be a rascal. She loves to tease. She has the best softest lips I've ever kissed. She loves beer and football more than I do (and I love beer and football)."

"She is the strongest person I've ever known," Long added. "She's fiercely committed to the truth. She's so fun to work with. She's the most fun to do everything with. She is genuinely curious about people and the world. She makes everything in my life better — all my favorite songs and movies, vacations and sunsets and Chinese food."

The marriage will be the first for Long, while Bosworth was previously married to Michael Polish, whom she wed in August 2013. The actress announced she and Polish, 52, were splitting in August 2021.

