Kate Beckinsale thinks her super-high IQ was a 'handicap' in her career

Kate Beckinsale is admitting that being super smart isn't all it's cracked up to be when you act as a career.

During Wednesday's interview on The Howard Stern Show, Beckinsale was asked by the host what her IQ was after mentioning that she went to Oxford, studied Russian literature, and can speak fluent Russian.

Admitting that her mother had her tested for her IQ when she was a child, Beckinsale — who couldn't remember the exact number — said it was "very high." Stern theorized that the actress' number was between 140 and 165 and eventually, Beckinsale picked up her phone and went straight to the source. Putting her mom on speaker, she revealed the exact number: 152.

"Do you realize that's almost Einstein level?" an incredulous Stern asked, even though the actress admitted that when you play pretend for a career, the high intelligence is more of an annoyance than anything else.

"It's really not helpful to me in my career. I just think it might have been a handicap actually," she told Stern.

When it comes to dating life, however, Beckinsale finds her smarts work a little more in her favor.

"I've always found I can forgive an awful lot if somebody's funny," she said. "So, there's a certain degree of intelligence in somebody funny that I'm able to mess with."

The Underworld actress, who recently starred in the Amazon film Jolt, will be seen next in the thriller Prisoner's Daughter alongside Brian Cox, Ernie Hudson, and Tyson Ritter. After suffering a leg injury last month while filming in Las Vegas, Beckinsale recently confirmed to James Corden that she was back on the mend and back in action.

