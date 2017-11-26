Kate Beckinsale shares hilarious video of fruit dance

Kate Beckinsale has been showing off her sense of humour online again.

Kate Beckinsale had a hilarious dance-off with her daughter – with the pair both dressed as fruit.

The Underworld actress shared a comical video on Instagram showing her and Lily, 18, bopping around the room, with Kate as a huge strawberry and Lily as a bunch of grapes.

The pair shimmy at each other as music plays in the background.

Kate, 44, wrote on the site: “@lily_sheen rolled up on me with an aggressive stankface and a superior costume I’ll say it it’s true.”

Lily is Kate’s daughter with her ex Michael Sheen.

The actress has teased Lily on social media before, once sharing an embarrassing snap of her pulling a face and last year recreating her birth photo for a funny Instagram post.