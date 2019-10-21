Kate Beckinsale Settles Divorce With 'Underworld' Director Len Wiseman

Kate Beckinsale has finally settled her divorce from director husband Len Wiseman.
We're told after almost 3 years to the day, Kate Beckinsale and Wiseman have agreed on the separation of their property and fortune and have settled their divorce.
Beckinsale, who is represented by celebrity powerhouse divorce attorney, Laura Wasser, filed legal documents last week agreeing to have a private judge sign off on their divorce settlement. The ex-couple have been negotiating the split of their property.
Kate said in her initial divorce she wanted her jewelry and personal effects to remain hers.
She also wanted all of her earnings, after the separation.
We're told the only step left in the divorce is to file it with the L.A County Courts.
According to legal documents, obtained by The Blast, in the last few weeks Kate also deeded a home in the Hollywood Hills to Wiseman.
In many celebrity cases, it can take a very long time to settle due to the large fortune involved.
Obviously, Kate is an A-list actress and Wiseman has directed and produced a very lucrative film series, 'Underworld.'
The couple began the divorce journey on October 25, 2016 when Wiseman filed for divorce.
The two met on the set of the movie Underworld back in 2003. At the time, Kate Beckinsale had been in a long-term relationship with actor Michael Sheen whom she has daughter, Lily.
The couple was married in May 2004 in Bel-Air, California.
The couple's split was very public after Wiseman was seen out with a young model while Beckinsale was overseas shooting a movie.
Beckinsale's dating life made headlines this year when she began dating Pete Davidson, after the "Saturday Night Live" star split with Ariana Grande.