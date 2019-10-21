Kate Beckinsale Settles Divorce With 'Underworld' Director Len Wiseman

Kate Beckinsale has finally settled her divorce from director husband Len Wiseman.

We're told after almost 3 years to the day, Kate Beckinsale and Wiseman have agreed on the separation of their property and fortune and have settled their divorce.

Related:

Kate Beckinsale Shares Video Of Dog Loving On Her Leg Way Too Much

Kate Beckinsale Squats On The Pot During Crappy Workout

Kate Beckinsale Warned to Hurry Up and Finalize Divorce With Len Wiseman

Kate Beckinsale Says Turning Down Harvey Weinstein Advances Hurt Her Career

Kate Beckinsale's Alleged Stalker Has All Charges Dropped

View photos

Beckinsale, who is represented by celebrity powerhouse divorce attorney, Laura Wasser, filed legal documents last week agreeing to have a private judge sign off on their divorce settlement. The ex-couple have been negotiating the split of their property.

Kate said in her initial divorce she wanted her jewelry and personal effects to remain hers.

View photos

She also wanted all of her earnings, after the separation.

We're told the only step left in the divorce is to file it with the L.A County Courts.

According to legal documents, obtained by The Blast, in the last few weeks Kate also deeded a home in the Hollywood Hills to Wiseman.

View photos

In many celebrity cases, it can take a very long time to settle due to the large fortune involved.