Kate Beckinsale Says Pete Davidson Comes With His 'Own Bag of Mischief'

Kate Beckinsale is opening up about her relationship with Pete Davidson -- sort of.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Timespublished on Wednesday, the 45-year-old actress addresses the media attention on her romance with Davidson, 25. Though she doesn't mention the Saturday Night Live star by name, Beckinsale does admit to being "surprised by the interest" in their relationship.

"I've never been in this position before -- never dated anybody who comes with their own bag of mischief," she says. Beckinsale and Davidson were romantically linked months after he and Ariana Grande ended their engagement. "It’s all quite shocking, and something to get used to."

"I think if you liked the person less, you would bow out of it. If that were the main thrust of the relationship, there would be a problem," she continues. "But it’s not."

While the Widow actress and Davidson have both appeared to take the attention -- and criticism -- with a grain of salt (he joked about their age difference on SNL recently, and said "it doesn’t really bother us"), Beckinsale notes her new relationship has had some adverse effects.

"I'd rather not have people hiding outside my house. It's a little old fashioned to have a woman's personal life [looked at like that]. It's a little bit tired," she says.

Beckinsale had also done her fair share at clapping back at people's comments about her and Davidson on Instagram -- before the actress deleted every post on her page last Friday.

She tells the Los Angeles Times in the interview conducted earlier this month that she finds social media an outlet to show fans what her personality is really like.

"If people dislike that persona, I really don't care. It’s actually accurate. I found it incredibly relieving to go, 'Oh, this is what my actual sensibility is like.' And whether people respond positively or negatively to that, that is what it is. And that’s been a largely positive experience," she says. "If it became oppressive or upsetting, I would be very happy to let go of it. But so far, it's been rather a nice thing. A lot of fun."

