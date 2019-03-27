Kate Beckinsale Says Dating Pete Davidson Is Worth The 'Shocking' Response

Kate Beckinsale must really, really like Pete Davidson.

The actress has mostly reserved commenting about their budding romance for devastating Instagram clap-backs, but now she’s opening up about why being with the “Saturday Night Live” star is worth the prying eyes.

“I’m surprised by the interest [in my dating life],” Beckinsale told The Los Angeles Times in an interview published Tuesday. “I’ve never been in this position before — never dated anybody who comes with their own bag of mischief. It’s all quite shocking, and something to get used to.”

“I think if you liked the person less, you would bow out of it,” she continued without referring to Davidson by name. “If that were the main thrust of the relationship, there would be a problem. But it’s not.”

Beckinsale, 45, and Davidson, 25, have been linked since January, when they reportedly hit it off at a Golden Globes party shortly after the end of his whirlwind engagement to Ariana Grande.

Public handholding, courtside makeout sessions and parent meetings soon followed as the paparazzi have obsessively documented every stage of their relationship.

“I’d rather not have people hiding outside my house,” Beckinsale said of the media’s fascination. “It’s a little old fashioned to have a woman’s personal life [looked at like that]. It’s a little bit tired.”

Davidson has been more forthright about the romance by addressing the Beckinsale rumors and their age gap on a recent episode of “Saturday Night Live.”

“Apparently people have a crazy fascination with our age difference,” he said this month. “But it doesn’t really bother us.”

And while Beckinsale seemingly believes the juice is worth the squeeze regarding Davidson, fans have been concerned ever since she scrubbed her Instagram account of all posts this week.

In the Times interview, the “Underworld” star hints at the negative side of social media and how she has considered ridding herself of it.

“If it became oppressive or upsetting, I would be very happy to let go of it,” Beckinsale said of her social media presence. “But so far, it’s been rather a nice thing. A lot of fun.”