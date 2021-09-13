Kate Beckinsale shares health update after being hospitalized

Kate Beckinsale is on the mend after reportedly suffering a back injury.

"Feeling a lot better," the Underworld actress, 48, wrote with a photo of herself in a hospital bed with an IV in her hand and ID bracelet around her wrist.

She added, "Thank you so much for your kind messages and love."

On Friday, TMZ reported that Beckinsale was rushed by ambulance to a Las Vegas hospital at 10:30 a.m. due to a back injury.

She has been in Vegas shooting the film Prisoner's Daughter, directed by Catherine Hardwicke, for the last week. It's a family drama around Brian Cox's Max — an ex-con trying to reconnect with his only daughter, Maxine, played by Beckinsale, and her son.

Reps for Beckinsale have not yet responded to Yahoo Entertainment's request for comment.