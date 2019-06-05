Kate Beckinsale had a dream her daughter was doing cocaine so she text her to ask... just to make sure.

View photos Actress Kate Beckinsale and her daughter, Lily Mo Sheen, attend FIJI Water at the 9th Annual Pink Party Benefiting The Cedars-Sinai Women's Cancer Program at HANGAR:8 on October 19, 2013 in Santa Monica, California. More

Moms — gotta love them.

Kate Beckinsale had a dream her 20-year-old daughter was doing "a lot of cocaine" and in true mom fashion, she sent her a message to make sure her dreams weren't reality.

"The Widow" star shared her text exchange with Lily to social media and in conclusion: Lily is doing "0 cocaine."

"Are you doing a lot of cocaine ?!?" Beckinsale asked Lily.

"I'm doing 0 cocaine," responded a very confused Lily.

It didn't help that her mom went MIA for a minute.

"What is happening??" Lily text back.

Silence.

"Hello??" asked Lily. "I physically couldn't be doing less cocaine. U can't send me that and then go silent."

Finally, Beckinsale provides a response for her strange drug-related inquiry. The 45-year-old actress said she had a dream Lily was doing cocaine and she "was so mad."

"You are a LUNATIC," responded Lily.

But Beckinsale was only asking in case she had become a psychic overnight and her dreams were a means of revealing the future.

"Worth checking in case had suddenly become soothsayer in sleep," the actress captioned the post.

Beckinsale had to issue an update to her post as people seemingly took the accusation a bit too seriously.

"If you replaced my first text with “Are you dating Trevor McDonald?”, based on a dream," wrote the actress. "I don’t think anyone would extrapolate that she was, or that I was, or that we both were."



Like All the Moms?

Connect with us on Facebook.

READ MORE

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kate Beckinsale dreamt her daughter was doing cocaine so she asked in 'lunatic' mom move