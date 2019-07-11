Kat Von D shares guilt after leaving son to go to work, and other moms definitely understand

Kat Von D is talking about an issue that many working moms face. (Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Kat von D Beauty)

Makeup mogul and tattoo artist Kat Von D documented a familiar feeling of dread Thursday, as she left her 7-month-old son Leafar at home for work.

“This is definitely a part of motherhood that I wasn’t prepared to be so hard leaving my son to go work,” she shared on social media. “A part of me feels excruciating guilt and agony for missing a day with him on days like these when I can’t work from home. But another part of me knows I’m meant to balance my two worlds of work and family.”

Von D needed to travel for work, but she didn’t want to bring her son along, because she didn’t want to change up his routine. She thanked her husband and Leafar’s dad, Rafael Reyes, from the band Prayers, for making her feel comfortable leaving her little one.

“I just feel so grateful to @prayers for always supporting me doing what I’m passionate about, and making it easy for me to continue to create and work meanwhile watching over our baby boy,” she wrote. “Not everyone’s partner is willing or able to take as much time, so as much as I miss my little family already, I’m feeling extra fortunate today.”

Kat Von D's husband Rafael Reyes holds their son, Leafar.

Within four hours, many women had written words of support for Von D.

Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood said she could understand. “I know this feeling mama,” the mother of 5-year-old son Jack wrote.

A few of the other words of commiseration and encouragement:

“You’re not the only one that feels this. We get it Kat. You are doing great mama! Keep up the great work!”

“I was blessed enough to have been able to take a year off when my son was born. My husband was BEYOND supportive. When. I finally went back to work, it felt like I was kind of betraying my baby. I cried but I have to remind myself doing this for our family. I make sure I CHERISH the time I spend with him. Its changed my Outlook on life and I wouldn't have it any other way.”

“Your husband is awesome. you're doing great. please don't feel guilty. you are working to provide a great life for baby leafar. your family is so adorable. thanks for sharing.”

“It’s a part of motherhood that no one really prepares you for. Keep your head up and know that little face will light up when you get home.”

